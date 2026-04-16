WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 04/16/2026

According to this week’s podcast episode, what happened to Brian Whiddon and a fellow police officer after they pulled a man from a burning airplane?
***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post your answer in the comments section below.
THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:
A free EBOOK of your choice from Booklocker.com!
You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!
NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.