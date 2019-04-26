Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/26/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Managing Editor
Great American Media Services
Freelance Head Of Content – Pays $120K/year
The Oracles
Freelance Writer
Conferences for Women
Freelance Women’s Soccer Blog Writer
Vox Media, Inc.
Freelance Travel Photographers – Pays $30/location
TripSavvy.com
Freelance Academic Editor
Research Square
Freelance Commerce Writer
Bustle Digital Group
Freelance Associate Product Research Editor
Bustle Digital Group
Freelance Sports Betting & Casino Content Writer
Growth Box Ventures
Freelance Content Creator
Shiny Prints
Freelance Business Writer
Tampa Magazines
Freelance Content Writer
Zestful
Freelance Lifestyle Writer
FTI Fashion Trends International
Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $40-$60/hour
BNC Resume Advanced
Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $40-$60/hour
Advanced Resume Co.
Freelance Writers – Pays $150-$200/article
WeCampaign
Freelance Content Writer
USB Memory Direct
Freelance Scriptwriter/Screenplay Writer – Pays $25/hour
Engagge
Freelance Bible Devotional Writer – Pays $75/month
Guidelines International Ministries
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour
CareerLaunch, LLC
Freelance Medical Proofreader/Editor – Pays $30-$40/hour
Coda
Freelance Senior Writer and Editor – Pays $40-$60/hour
Resume Now, LLC
Freelance Technical Writer – includes benefits
RxMx Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer
Triad Design Service Inc.
Freelance Senior Technical Writer
JDA TSG
Freelance Technical Writer
Steyer
Freelance Medical/Legal Proofreader – Pays $13/hour
Woodlake Medical Management
Freelance English Subtitle Editor
Keywords Studios Plc
Freelance FRE to ENG Translator
Keywords Studios Plc
Freelance ENG to LATAM Translator
Keywords Studios Plc
Freelance Japanese into English Translators
Keywords Studios Plc
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html