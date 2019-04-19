Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/19/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Social Media Editor
Task & Purpose
Freelance Personal Finance Writer – includes benefits
FinanceBuzz
Freelance Contract Resume Writer or Editor
Your Edge for Success YES LLC
Freelance Travel Photographers
TripSavvy.com
Freelance Instructional Writer/Designer – Pays $25/hour
Handcrafted Learning
Freelance Associate Content Manager – Pays $21/hour
blind ad
Freelance Wine & Spirits Blogger
Vine.ly
Freelance Content Writer
System1
Freelance Legal Writers
Compose.ly
Freelance Technical Writers
Compose.ly
Freelance Online Football/Soccer Writers
Soccer International
Freelance Podcast Writers
WhatPods
Freelance Children’s Events & Entertainment Bloggers
Superheroes Pty Ltd
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
FinancialMentor.com
Freelance Book Editor – Pays $20-$21/hour
Global Pavilion Ltd
Freelance Writer
Gefen Marketing
Freelance Proofreader/Editor – includes benefits
Morley Companies, Inc.
Freelance Copy Editor
Development Gateway
Freelance Writer – must be based in the Baltimore area
The Beacon Newspapers
Freelance Deals/Couponing Copywriter
Lola Digital Media
Freelance Creative Psychology Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Golgi Productions
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Content Motive
Freelance Content Writer
Break Ground Social
Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Gannett
Freelance Men’s Fashion, Grooming, and Design Writer
The Manual
Freelance Contract Legal Content Writer – Pays $25/article
LegalMatch
Freelance Technical Writer with Pharmaceutical Experience – Pays $38-$42/hour
Docstrats
Freelance Spanish Transcriber – Pays $60/recorded hour
Home Row, Inc.
Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60/recorded hour
blind ad
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html