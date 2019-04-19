Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/19/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Social Media Editor

Task & Purpose

Freelance Personal Finance Writer – includes benefits

FinanceBuzz

Freelance Contract Resume Writer or Editor

Your Edge for Success YES LLC

Freelance Travel Photographers

TripSavvy.com

Freelance Instructional Writer/Designer – Pays $25/hour

Handcrafted Learning

Freelance Associate Content Manager – Pays $21/hour

blind ad

Freelance Wine & Spirits Blogger

Vine.ly

Freelance Content Writer

System1

Freelance Legal Writers

Compose.ly

Freelance Technical Writers

Compose.ly

Freelance Online Football/Soccer Writers

Soccer International

Freelance Podcast Writers

WhatPods

Freelance Children’s Events & Entertainment Bloggers

Superheroes Pty Ltd

Freelance Personal Finance Writer

FinancialMentor.com

Freelance Book Editor – Pays $20-$21/hour

Global Pavilion Ltd

Freelance Writer

Gefen Marketing

Freelance Proofreader/Editor – includes benefits

Morley Companies, Inc.

Freelance Copy Editor

Development Gateway

Freelance Writer – must be based in the Baltimore area

The Beacon Newspapers

Freelance Deals/Couponing Copywriter

Lola Digital Media

Freelance Creative Psychology Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour

Golgi Productions

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Content Motive

Freelance Content Writer

Break Ground Social

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits

Gannett

Freelance Men’s Fashion, Grooming, and Design Writer

The Manual

Freelance Contract Legal Content Writer – Pays $25/article

LegalMatch

Freelance Technical Writer with Pharmaceutical Experience – Pays $38-$42/hour

Docstrats

Freelance Spanish Transcriber – Pays $60/recorded hour

Home Row, Inc.

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60/recorded hour

blind ad

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting





HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.











Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.



The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.









Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html