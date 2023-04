Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/14/2023

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Tech News Reporter – Pays $60-$250/article

The Epoch Times

Freelance Food and Beverage Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Daily Meal

Freelance Cooking/Food/Recipes Writer – Pays $0.05/word

Excelsior

Freelance Writer

MML Digital Marketing

Freelance SEO Writer

Upcounsel

Freelance Fishing Writer – Pays $0.05/word

Excelsior

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Writers

4jam

Freelance Technical Writer

ICON

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year

Domo

Remote Full-Time Managing Editor

Metro Corp.

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $54-$64/hour

Devcare Solutions

Remote Full-Time Scientific Writer – Pays $21-$23/hour

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Remote Full-Time SEO Content Writer – Pays $20-$24/hour

80 Percent Arms Inc.

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $35-$45/hour

Cella

Remote Full-Time Proofreader

Devoted Health

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $20/hour

First North Marketing

Freelance Writer – Pays $50-$100/hour

That’s No Moon Entertainment

Freelance Assessment Item Writers – Pays $45-$60/hour

PLTW

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer/Editor – Pays $55K-$65K/year

Tiger Capital Group

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

MarionTalk.com

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $48-$53/hour

Cella

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year

Capgemini Government Solutions

Freelance Writer

Techtonic Marketing

Freelance Landing Page Copywriter – Pays $60-$75/hour

Stacklr

Remote Full-Time Interior Design and Decor Content Writer

InspireBits

Freelance Report Editor – Pays $16/hour

Ethos Risk Services

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18.68-$22.50/hour

Digital Magazine

Freelance Writers, Editors, Cover Designers, Illustrators, Narrators

Dibbly Inc.

Freelance Legal Transcriber – Pays $12-$20/hour

eScribers, LLC

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!