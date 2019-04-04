Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/04/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Retail/Footwear/Apparel Industry Reporter
OTR Global
Stateline
Freelance Writer/Researcher – Pays $10-$12/hour
Custody X Change
Freelance Product Description Copywriters
blind ad
Freelance Content Writer for Travel Company
blind ad
LewisTalk
blind ad
Freelance Bloggers – Pays $15/blog post, plus $5/photo
blind ad
Freelance Content Writers and Editors – Pays $100/article
blind ad
Freelance Literature Review Writers and Qualitative Analysts – Pays $100-$500/project
blind ad
Freelance Senior UX Writer – includes benefits
CrowdStrike
Mobile Nations
Mobile Nations
The HOTH
Freelance Health and Fitness Contributor
Mobile Nations
Windows Central
Real Mattress Reviews LLC
FableLabs Inc.
Insider Inc.
TWN
The Drive
Freelance Writer – for scientifically researched hair loss articles
Hairguard
Ethical.net
Freelance Operations/Security Plan Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
T&M Protection Resources
Skillz
OLOI Inc.
Enlitic
Mack Media Group, LLC
Freelance Scriptwriter – Pays $0.10/word
Mometrix Test Preparation
Freelance Video Game Reviewer & Listicle Writer
MGID, Inc.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html