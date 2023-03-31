Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/31/2023

DON’T FORGET THE SPRING, 2023 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY!

Full-time Remote Director of Publications – Pays $85K-$95K/year.

NCSS

Freelance Writers – for Film & TV Analysis Channel

Filmwise

Freelance Writers – Finance or Legal

Compose.ly

Full-time Remote Video Production Manager

The Washington Times

Full-time Remote NCR Bertelsen Editorial Fellow – Pays $35K/year.

National Catholic Reporter

Full-time Remote Print Production and News Editor – Pays $57K-$67K/year.

New York Daily News

Full-time Remote General Assignment Reporter/Content Curator – Audience Development – Pays $70K-$100K/year.

The Messenger

Full-time Remote Audience Engagement Editor – Pays $55K-$70K/year.

New York Focus

Freelance Digital News Writer, Nights – near Los Angeles, CA

People Magazine

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $18-$23/hour.

Bobit

Full-time Remote Reporter – U.S., World

Fox News Digital

Full-time Remote Associate Overnight Editor

Fox News Digital

Freelance Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive News Writer – Pays $21/hour.

SlashGear.com

Full-time Remote Brand Manager – Pays $70K-$80K/year.

Facing History and Ourselves

Freelance B2B SaaS Writer

lowercase

Freelance Content Writer – Data Engineering. Pays $500/post.

Airbyte

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Spanish, Early Childhood Education. Pays $1K/month.

Ivy Kids Systems

Full-time or Part-time Remote Ghostwriting Email Specialist

Haro Helpers

Full-time Remote News Writer – Pays $30K-$48K/year.

Interesting Engineering Inc

Full-time Remote Technical Copy Writer

LeMans Corporation

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $41-$48/hour.

Devcare Solutions

Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer – RWE Clinical Trials. Pays $89K-$156K/year.

WALGREENS

Full-time Remote Technical Content Marketing Writer – Cybersecurity SaaS

Cado Security Ltd

Full-time Remote Cyber Security Technical Writer

Boston Government Services Llc

Full-time Remote Sr Copywriter – Pays $48K-$61K/year.

GMR Marketing

Full-time Remote Sr Med Writer – Pays $76K-$96K/year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Full-time Remote Proposal Writer

Acuity INC

Full-time Remote Weekend Anime List Writer – Pays $42K-$53K/year.

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer – Pays $65K-$82K/year.

Flywheel Partners

Freelance Script Writer

Direct Travel

