Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/31/2023

Full-time Remote Director of Publications – Pays $85K-$95K/year.
NCSS
Freelance Writers – for Film & TV Analysis Channel
Filmwise
Freelance Writers – Finance or Legal
Compose.ly
Full-time Remote Video Production Manager
The Washington Times
Full-time Remote NCR Bertelsen Editorial Fellow – Pays $35K/year.
National Catholic Reporter
Full-time Remote Print Production and News Editor – Pays $57K-$67K/year.
New York Daily News
Full-time Remote General Assignment Reporter/Content Curator – Audience Development – Pays $70K-$100K/year.
The Messenger
Full-time Remote Audience Engagement Editor – Pays $55K-$70K/year.
New York Focus
Freelance Digital News Writer, Nights – near Los Angeles, CA
People Magazine
Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $18-$23/hour.
Bobit
Full-time Remote Reporter – U.S., World
Fox News Digital
Full-time Remote Associate Overnight Editor
Fox News Digital
Freelance Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive News Writer – Pays $21/hour.
SlashGear.com
Full-time Remote Brand Manager – Pays $70K-$80K/year.
Facing History and Ourselves
Freelance B2B SaaS Writer
lowercase
Freelance Content Writer – Data Engineering. Pays $500/post.
Airbyte
Freelance Curriculum Writer – Spanish, Early Childhood Education. Pays $1K/month.
Ivy Kids Systems
Full-time or Part-time Remote Ghostwriting Email Specialist
Haro Helpers
Full-time Remote News Writer – Pays $30K-$48K/year.
Interesting Engineering Inc
Full-time Remote Technical Copy Writer
LeMans Corporation
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $41-$48/hour.
Devcare Solutions
Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer – RWE Clinical Trials. Pays $89K-$156K/year.
WALGREENS
Full-time Remote Technical Content Marketing Writer – Cybersecurity SaaS
Cado Security Ltd
Full-time Remote Cyber Security Technical Writer
Boston Government Services Llc
Full-time Remote Sr Copywriter – Pays $48K-$61K/year.
GMR Marketing
Full-time Remote Sr Med Writer – Pays $76K-$96K/year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Full-time Remote Proposal Writer
Acuity INC
Full-time Remote Weekend Anime List Writer – Pays $42K-$53K/year.
Comic Book Resources (CBR)
Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer – Pays $65K-$82K/year.
Flywheel Partners
Freelance Script Writer
Direct Travel
