Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/08/19

March 8, 2019 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Content Writer/Copywriter
Whova

Freelance Business Blogger – Pays $50/article
ConsumerAffairs

Freelance Copywriter
Accucom Corporation

Freelance Technology Writer
Lifewire 

Freelance Writer – Pays $13-$17/hour
VIDA Select

Freelance Writer/Editor
blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer/Content Creator
blind ad

Freelance Lead Editor – Pays $95K-$130K/year
Glitch

Freelance Developer Content Editor – Pays $80K-$110K/year
Glitch

Freelance ELA Writer – Pays $800-$1200/lesson
MasteryPrep

Freelance ELA Editor – Pays $400-$600/lesson
MasteryPrep

Freelance Math Writer – Pays $800-$1200/lesson
MasteryPrep

Freelance Math Editor – Pays $400-$600/lesson
MasteryPrep

Freelance Tech Analyst/Journalist
LAUNCH

Freelance Writers
CURTIS Digital

Freelance Personal Finance/Investing Writers
Inkvest

Freelance Writers
SteadyContent.com

Freelance Content Writers
Sacha Agency LLC

Freelance Writer
Cardwell Beach

Freelance Writer
Psynetix Laboratories

Freelance Career Consultant/Resume Writer
ResumeSpice

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter – Pays $60K-$75K/year
NativePath

Freelance SEO and Content Creator
Morrocco Method Int’l

Freelance IT Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Farotech

Freelance Senior Resume Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
Advanced Resumes, LLC

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $15-$21/hour
Farotech

Freelance Writer – must live in Seattle – Pays $30-$40/article
Hello Krystof?

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Children’s Writer – Pays $15/hour
blind ad

Freelance Journalists – Pays $50-$100/article
HoneyColony

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Beycome

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.









 



7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition


At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.

And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!



Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html





 



HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting




HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.


Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.





Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html



 



The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing


Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.

The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.





Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.