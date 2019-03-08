Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/08/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Content Writer/Copywriter
Whova
Freelance Business Blogger – Pays $50/article
ConsumerAffairs
Freelance Copywriter
Accucom Corporation
Freelance Technology Writer
Lifewire
Freelance Writer – Pays $13-$17/hour
VIDA Select
Freelance Writer/Editor
blind ad
Freelance Technical Writer/Content Creator
blind ad
Freelance Lead Editor – Pays $95K-$130K/year
Glitch
Freelance Developer Content Editor – Pays $80K-$110K/year
Glitch
Freelance ELA Writer – Pays $800-$1200/lesson
MasteryPrep
Freelance ELA Editor – Pays $400-$600/lesson
MasteryPrep
Freelance Math Writer – Pays $800-$1200/lesson
MasteryPrep
Freelance Math Editor – Pays $400-$600/lesson
MasteryPrep
Freelance Tech Analyst/Journalist
LAUNCH
Freelance Writers
CURTIS Digital
Freelance Personal Finance/Investing Writers
Inkvest
Freelance Writers
SteadyContent.com
Freelance Content Writers
Sacha Agency LLC
Freelance Writer
Cardwell Beach
Freelance Writer
Psynetix Laboratories
Freelance Career Consultant/Resume Writer
ResumeSpice
Freelance Direct Response Copywriter – Pays $60K-$75K/year
NativePath
Freelance SEO and Content Creator
Morrocco Method Int’l
Freelance IT Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Farotech
Freelance Senior Resume Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
Advanced Resumes, LLC
Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $15-$21/hour
Farotech
Freelance Writer – must live in Seattle – Pays $30-$40/article
Hello Krystof?
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Children’s Writer – Pays $15/hour
blind ad
Freelance Journalists – Pays $50-$100/article
HoneyColony
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Beycome
