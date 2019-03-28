Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/28/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer/Editor - Pays $35-$65/hour Rosebud Communications Freelance Writer NerdWallet Freelance Editors Mingtiandi Freelance Startup Writer Fit Small Business Freelance Reporter MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette Freelance Blockchain and AI Journalists MIT Horizon Freelance Staff Writer - includes benefits Marc Waring Ventures LLC Freelance Expert Content Writer - Pays $45K-$55K/year PrepScholar Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter Martindale-Hubbell Freelance Legal Writer BluShark Digital Freelance Blog Post Writers - Pays $0.023-$0.032/word blind ad Freelance Copy Editor GeekTek Freelance Technology Writer Lifewire Freelance Science Curriculum Writer Great Minds Freelance Science Content Editor Great Minds Freelance SEO Copywriter Spotzer Freelance German Copywriter Spotzer Freelance US Copywriter Spotzer Freelance Assistant Social Media Editor The Daily Beast Freelance Commodities/Investment Writer Commodity.com LLC Freelance Guitar Writers Almac Media Freelance Technology Writers Tech Bytes Freelance Marketing Writers AdamEnfroy.com Freelance Writer Mostash Freelance Bodybuilding/Fitness Writers Inventive Digital Freelance Beauty Writer Collective Press Freelance Copywriter LowCostWebDesignFirm.com Marketing Content Writer - Pays $80K/year, some travel required EOS Worldwide Freelance Medical Editor CW Freelance Educational Content Writer - Pays $80K/year, includes benefits EOS Worldwide Freelance Content Writer Integrity Express Logistics Freelance Writer TheList.com Freelance Science Writer for EL Content (6-12) Education Technology Company Freelance Content Writer Integrity Express Logistics Freelance Content Writer - Pays $30/hour TC Marketing NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We'll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=322209ea1755fbcc&q=remote&tk=1btshpnv619re7v4&from=web
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html