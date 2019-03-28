Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/28/19

March 28, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Writer/Editor - Pays $35-$65/hour
Rosebud Communications

Freelance Writer
NerdWallet

Freelance Editors
Mingtiandi 

Freelance Startup Writer 
Fit Small Business

Freelance Reporter
MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette

Freelance Blockchain and AI Journalists 
MIT Horizon

Freelance Staff Writer - includes benefits
Marc Waring Ventures LLC

Freelance Expert Content Writer - Pays $45K-$55K/year
PrepScholar
Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Legal Writer
BluShark Digital

Freelance Blog Post Writers - Pays $0.023-$0.032/word
blind ad

Freelance Copy Editor
GeekTek

Freelance Technology Writer
Lifewire

Freelance Science Curriculum Writer
Great Minds

Freelance Science Content Editor
Great Minds

Freelance SEO Copywriter
Spotzer

Freelance German Copywriter
Spotzer

Freelance US Copywriter
Spotzer 

Freelance Assistant Social Media Editor 
The Daily Beast

Freelance Commodities/Investment Writer
Commodity.com LLC

Freelance Guitar Writers
Almac Media

Freelance Technology Writers 
Tech Bytes

Freelance Marketing Writers
AdamEnfroy.com
Freelance Writer
Mostash

Freelance Bodybuilding/Fitness Writers
Inventive Digital

Freelance Beauty Writer
Collective Press

Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com

Marketing Content Writer - Pays $80K/year, some travel required
EOS Worldwide

Freelance Medical Editor 
CW

Freelance Educational Content Writer - Pays $80K/year, includes benefits
EOS Worldwide

Freelance Content Writer 
Integrity Express Logistics

Freelance Writer
TheList.com

Freelance Science Writer for EL Content (6-12)
Education Technology Company
Freelance Content Writer
Integrity Express Logistics

Freelance Content Writer - Pays $30/hour
TC Marketing
