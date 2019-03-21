Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/21/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Real Estate Investing Writer
Fit Small Business
Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $80K/year
Progressive Media Outlet
Freelance News/Feature Writer
OZY Media
Freelance Healthcare and Environmental Investigators
On Point Investigations
Freelance Content Writer For Educational Guides – Pays $45K-$55K/year
PrepScholar
Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Literature Study Guide Writer – Pays $400-$450/guide
BookRags.com
Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter
Plato Design
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $15-$18/hour
WebFX
Freelance Consumer Rights Writer
Flight Delay Claims Team
Freelance Travel Rewards Expert and Writer
NerdWallet
Freelance Assistant Assigning Editor
NerdWallet
Freelance Automotive Technical Writer
Ardent Learning, Inc.
Freelance Medical Writers
Regulatory and Quality Solutions Inc.
Freelance News Writer
Mobile Nations
Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Custom Legal Marketing, An Adviatech Company
Freelance Copy/Writing Editors
WebFX
Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.09/word
Tempesta Media
Freelance TV Writer
Bustle
Freelance Copy Editor
Steyer
Freelance Contract Writer
Instructure
Freelance Smartphone & App Obsessed Contract Writer
WonderHowTo
Freelance Copywriter/Content Strategist
Voom
Freelance Business Plan Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Sugaer
Freelance Marketing Copy Writer
University of Rochester
Freelance Copywriter
Guru
Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Propecta
Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Gannett
Freelance Editor
Travel Noire
