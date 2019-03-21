Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/21/19

March 21, 2019 No Comments

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We'll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Real Estate Investing Writer
Fit Small Business

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $80K/year
Progressive Media Outlet

Freelance News/Feature Writer
OZY Media

Freelance Healthcare and Environmental Investigators
On Point Investigations

Freelance Content Writer For Educational Guides – Pays $45K-$55K/year
PrepScholar

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Literature Study Guide Writer – Pays $400-$450/guide
BookRags.com

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter
Plato Design

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $15-$18/hour
WebFX

Freelance Consumer Rights Writer
Flight Delay Claims Team

Freelance Travel Rewards Expert and Writer
NerdWallet

Freelance Assistant Assigning Editor
NerdWallet

Freelance Automotive Technical Writer
Ardent Learning, Inc.

Freelance Medical Writers
Regulatory and Quality Solutions Inc.

Freelance News Writer
Mobile Nations

Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Custom Legal Marketing, An Adviatech Company

Freelance Copy/Writing Editors
WebFX

Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.09/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance TV Writer
Bustle

Freelance Copy Editor
Steyer

Freelance Contract Writer
Instructure

Freelance Smartphone & App Obsessed Contract Writer
WonderHowTo

Freelance Copywriter/Content Strategist
Voom

Freelance Business Plan Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Sugaer

Freelance Marketing Copy Writer
University of Rochester

Freelance Copywriter
Guru

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Propecta

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Gannett

Freelance Editor
Travel Noire

