Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/01/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Accounting & Tax Writer
Fit Small Business
Freelance Writer – Pays $100/1K word article
Neighborhoods.com
Freelance Finance and Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations
Freelance Content Writers – Pays $60-$150/article
SteadyContent
Freelance Content and Marketing Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year
Early Growth Financial Services
Freelance SEO Content Writer
blind ad
Freelance K-Pop Entertainment Content Writer
Koreaboo
Freelance Bilingual Korean/English K-Pop Writer
Koreaboo
Freelance Social Media Contributor
Outsports
Freelance Writer
Dawgs By Nature (Cleveland Browns)
Freelance Writer
Silver & Black Pride (Oakland Raiders)
Freelance Content Creator (Italian)
Fanatee
Freelance Content Creator (Russia)
Fanatee
Freelance Content Editor (French)
Fanatee
Freelance Content Editor (German)
Fanatee
Freelance Head of Content & Editorial Strategy
Lean Startup
Freelance Writer for SEO/Digital Marketing Blog
FATJOE
Freelance Digital Marketing Writer
Marwick Marketing
Freelance Instagram Writer
MKN Media
Freelance Affiliate Writer For Product Reviews (Instagram)
MKN Media
Freelance Writer to Simplify Legalese
Legalcom Group
Freelance Romance Ghostwriters
LTR Publishing Ltd
Freelance Online Marketing Writer
Funnel Watch
Freelance Editorial & SEO Assistant
Fairygodboss
Freelance Washington Lifestyle & Trending News Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Email Copywriter/Marketer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Colibri Digital Marketing
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $65K-$70K/year
NativePath
Freelance Los Angeles Lifestyle & Trending News Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Deputy Editor
Third Door Media
Freelance Weekend News Curator/Writer
Atlantic Media
A.I. Chatbot Writer
JustAnswer
Freelance Copy Editor – Columns
BioNews Services
Freelance Website, Blog & SEO Content Writer/Editor – Pays $12-$17/hour, must live in central Florida
Southern Cross Media, LLC
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html