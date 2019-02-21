Freelance Writing, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/21/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Travel Rewards Expert and Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Pharma Reporter – Pays $45K-$50K/year, includes benefits
FiercePharma
Freelance Editor
Readily
Freelance Senior Care/Health Care Writer/Editor – Pays $1,650/month
Plain-English Media LLC
Freelance Content and Marketing Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year
Early Growth Financial Services
Freelance Copywriter
SmartBug Media
Freelance Food & Health Copywriter
SmartBug Media
Freelance Pet Writers
Red Cat Media
Freelance Photography Website Content Editor
iPhone Photography School
Freelance Expert Tech & Healthcare Writer
tab32
Freelance Smartphone & App Obsessed Contract Writer
WonderHowTo
Freelance Copywriter
B2B Marketing Agency
Freelance Content Writer
Green Geeks
Freelance Orlando Lifestyle & Trending News Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Travel Writers
Zicasso, Inc.
Freelance Technology Writer – Pays $720-$2,400/month
MakeUseOf
Freelance Curated Content Editor – Pays $15-$20/hour
Raising the Floor – US Inc.
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $14-$16/hour
Elemerce
Freelance Content Writer and Operations
Prefab Review
Freelance Dermatology/Plastic Surgery Writer
Goldman Marketing Group
Freelance Writer-Editor
The Resume Place
Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $0.015/word
HubShout LLC
Freelance Jacksonville Lifestyle & Trending News Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Mandarin Translator & Proofreader
United Kingdom Education Centre
Freelance Copywriter
Monetizability
Freelance Senior Editor/Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
Power Resumes, LLC
Freelance Copywriter
Dazzling Paws Jewelry
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
Express Resumes
Freelance Writer/Journalist
a new paranormal website
Freelance Transcriptionists
National Capitol Contracting
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html