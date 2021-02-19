Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/19/2021

February 19, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Copywriter
marketing agency

Freelance Digital Strategist – Pays $65K-$75K/year
advertising agency

Freelance Instructional Content Designer – four month assignment. Pays up to $48/hour.
blind ad

Freelance Integrated Art Director
“major financial institution”

Freelance B2B/B2G Marketing Copywriter
consulting firm

Freelance Finance/Technology Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour
fintech firm

Freelance Acquisitions/Commissioning Editor
Sounds True – publisher of mind, body, and spirit titles

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $45-$60/hour
medical transportation company

Freelance Full-time Sr. Content Strategist – Pays up to $120K base + bonuses
B2B consulting space

Freelance SEO Specialist / Writer – Pays $30/hour
small agency

Freelance B2B Tech Senior Copywriter
branding and marketing agency

Freelance Copywriter
higher education firm

Freelance Integrated Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $35/hour
cannibis industry firm

Freelance Branding Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – for articles and press releases
Steep Digital

Freelance Script Writer – for narrative stories
Learning.com

Freelance Technical Product Marketing Content Writer
OpenVPN

Freelance Freelance Reality TV Realtor Show Writer
ScreenRant

Freelance Contract Content Writer
Moving.com

Freelance Marketing Communications Copywriter
Allied Global Services

Freelance Technical Writer – to produce high-quality documentation
Stirah

Freelance Content Writer – Influencer marketing software solution
GRIN

Freelance TV/Movie News Writer
Collider

Freelance Comic Book News Writer
ScreenRant

Freelance Content Writer – Pay starts at $25/hour
Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Freelance Content Strategist
Blue Corona

Freelance Head of Operations – Pays $60K-$110K/year
recruiter

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour.
Resume Pilots

Freelance Writer – life stories. Pays $50/story.
Blue Loop LLC

