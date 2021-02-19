Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/19/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Copywriter
marketing agency
Freelance Digital Strategist – Pays $65K-$75K/year
advertising agency
Freelance Instructional Content Designer – four month assignment. Pays up to $48/hour.
blind ad
Freelance Integrated Art Director
“major financial institution”
Freelance B2B/B2G Marketing Copywriter
consulting firm
Freelance Finance/Technology Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour
fintech firm
Freelance Acquisitions/Commissioning Editor
Sounds True – publisher of mind, body, and spirit titles
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $45-$60/hour
medical transportation company
Freelance Full-time Sr. Content Strategist – Pays up to $120K base + bonuses
B2B consulting space
Freelance SEO Specialist / Writer – Pays $30/hour
small agency
Freelance B2B Tech Senior Copywriter
branding and marketing agency
Freelance Copywriter
higher education firm
Freelance Integrated Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $35/hour
cannibis industry firm
Freelance Branding Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour
blind ad
Freelance Content Writer – for articles and press releases
Steep Digital
Freelance Script Writer – for narrative stories
Learning.com
Freelance Technical Product Marketing Content Writer
OpenVPN
Freelance Freelance Reality TV Realtor Show Writer
ScreenRant
Freelance Contract Content Writer
Moving.com
Freelance Marketing Communications Copywriter
Allied Global Services
Freelance Technical Writer – to produce high-quality documentation
Stirah
Freelance Content Writer – Influencer marketing software solution
GRIN
Freelance TV/Movie News Writer
Collider
Freelance Comic Book News Writer
ScreenRant
Freelance Content Writer – Pay starts at $25/hour
Choyce Peterson, Inc.
Freelance Content Strategist
Blue Corona
Freelance Head of Operations – Pays $60K-$110K/year
recruiter
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour.
Resume Pilots
Freelance Writer – life stories. Pays $50/story.
Blue Loop LLC
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
