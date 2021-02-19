Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/19/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Copywriter

marketing agency

Freelance Digital Strategist – Pays $65K-$75K/year

advertising agency

Freelance Instructional Content Designer – four month assignment. Pays up to $48/hour.

blind ad

Freelance Integrated Art Director

“major financial institution”

Freelance B2B/B2G Marketing Copywriter

consulting firm

Freelance Finance/Technology Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour

fintech firm

Freelance Acquisitions/Commissioning Editor

Sounds True – publisher of mind, body, and spirit titles

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $45-$60/hour

medical transportation company

Freelance Full-time Sr. Content Strategist – Pays up to $120K base + bonuses

B2B consulting space

Freelance SEO Specialist / Writer – Pays $30/hour

small agency

Freelance B2B Tech Senior Copywriter

branding and marketing agency

Freelance Copywriter

higher education firm

Freelance Integrated Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $35/hour

cannibis industry firm

Freelance Branding Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – for articles and press releases

Steep Digital

Freelance Script Writer – for narrative stories

Learning.com

Freelance Technical Product Marketing Content Writer

OpenVPN

Freelance Freelance Reality TV Realtor Show Writer

ScreenRant

Freelance Contract Content Writer

Moving.com

Freelance Marketing Communications Copywriter

Allied Global Services

Freelance Technical Writer – to produce high-quality documentation

Stirah

Freelance Content Writer – Influencer marketing software solution

GRIN

Freelance TV/Movie News Writer

Collider

Freelance Comic Book News Writer

ScreenRant

Freelance Content Writer – Pay starts at $25/hour

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Freelance Content Strategist

Blue Corona

Freelance Head of Operations – Pays $60K-$110K/year

recruiter

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour.

Resume Pilots

Freelance Writer – life stories. Pays $50/story.

Blue Loop LLC

