Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/13/19

February 13, 2019 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Automotive Writers – Pays $0.05/word, or $100 for a 2K word review
The Drive

Freelance Staff Writer
IVPN

Freelance Marijuana Writer
Heavy Inc.

Freelance Gaming Writer
Heavy Inc.

Freelance Freelance News And Advice Writers And Data Journalists
Realtor.com

Freelance Toys/Geek Culture Writer
Heavy Inc.

Freelance Media Editor, Literature, Film And Philosophy
W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.

Freelance Content and Marketing Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year
Early Growth Financial Services

Freelance Email Copywriter – Pays $75/hour
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
App Marketing Minds

Freelance Ecommerce Copywriter
Wavebreak

Freelance Editor/Proofreader
SpectraMedi

Freelance Automotive Writers
Autolist

Freelance Managing Editor
Singularity University

Freelance Copywriter
Guru Media Solutions

Freelance Medical writer
FMD K&L

Freelance Hardware Staff Writer
Future US

Freelance Resume Writer
I Propel You, LLC

Freelance Content Writer
App Marketing Minds

Freelance Content Writer
Simplilearn

Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.09/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance Food & Health Copywriter
SmartBug Media

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30/hour
TC Marketing

Freelance Copywriter – must be local to Nashville, TN
B2B Marketing Agency

Freelance HIPAA Compliance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$45/hour
Ingenuity Software Labs

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $50-$95/day
RTP Career Services

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
SpectraMedi

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 



7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition


At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.

And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!



Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html





 



HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting




HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.


Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.





Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html



 



The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing


Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.

The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.





Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.