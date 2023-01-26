Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/26/23

January 26, 2023 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

Part-time Remote Digital Editor – Pays $40-$75/hour
Fluent Knowledge

Freelance Journalist / Staff Writer
American Faith

Freelance Writers – Pays $75-$350/article
Northeast Editing, Inc.

Part-time Remote Bilingual Content Coordinator – Pays $26-$32/hour.
Good Fruit Grower

Full-time Remote Editorial Manager
Association for Talent Development

Full-time Remote (temporary) State Legislative Researcher – Pays $85K/year
More Perfect Union Action

Freelance Content Writer – for college admissions and test prep guides
PrepScholar

Full-time Remote Associate Editor/Content Manager
WeAreTeachers

Full-time Remote Prescription Drug Pricing Policy Reporter
340B Report

Full-time Remote Editor in Chief
340B Report

Full-time Remote Staff Editor
WDW Magazine (Walt Disney World) /DLR Magazine/DCL Magazine

Freelance AP English Editor
ThinkCERCA

Full-time Remote Senior Content and Marketing Officer – Pays £35,000-£38,000/year.
NFP PEOPLE

Freelance Content Writer
No Good

Freelance Self-Improvement Writers
DelveWithin

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $25-$30/hour.
Craft Coffee Spot

Full-time Remote Senior Video Game Writer
ReflectorMedia

Part-time Remote Managing Editor
Store Growers

Freelance Blogger
Anita’s Housekeeping Referral Agency

Freelance Automotive Writer – must be Expert Auto Technician
Mechanic’s Diary

Freelance Travel Writer – Yucatan, Mexico
Tomplanmytrip

Freelance Traditional Art Content Writer
Art Ignition

Freelance Freshwater Fishing Writer
Anglers.com

Full-time Remote Associate Copywriter II – Pays $65K-$70K/year.
Rescue

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $50K-$75K/year.
SAIC

Full-time Remote News Editor
TheWrap.com

Full-time Remote Deputy Editor, Business News
TheWrap.com

Full-time Remote Senior Audience Writer
TheWrap.com

Freelance Gaming Writer
Comicbook.com

Full-time Remote Associate Content Marketing Writer and Manager
Perficient

 

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

 





 

 

 

 





 

 

 

 

 

 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.