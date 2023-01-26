Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/26/23

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Part-time Remote Digital Editor – Pays $40-$75/hour

Fluent Knowledge

Freelance Journalist / Staff Writer

American Faith

Freelance Writers – Pays $75-$350/article

Northeast Editing, Inc.

Part-time Remote Bilingual Content Coordinator – Pays $26-$32/hour.

Good Fruit Grower

Full-time Remote Editorial Manager

Association for Talent Development

Full-time Remote (temporary) State Legislative Researcher – Pays $85K/year

More Perfect Union Action

Freelance Content Writer – for college admissions and test prep guides

PrepScholar

Full-time Remote Associate Editor/Content Manager

WeAreTeachers

Full-time Remote Prescription Drug Pricing Policy Reporter

340B Report

Full-time Remote Editor in Chief

340B Report

Full-time Remote Staff Editor

WDW Magazine (Walt Disney World) /DLR Magazine/DCL Magazine

Freelance AP English Editor

ThinkCERCA

Full-time Remote Senior Content and Marketing Officer – Pays £35,000-£38,000/year.

NFP PEOPLE

Freelance Content Writer

No Good

Freelance Self-Improvement Writers

DelveWithin

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $25-$30/hour.

Craft Coffee Spot

Full-time Remote Senior Video Game Writer

ReflectorMedia

Part-time Remote Managing Editor

Store Growers

Freelance Blogger

Anita’s Housekeeping Referral Agency

Freelance Automotive Writer – must be Expert Auto Technician

Mechanic’s Diary

Freelance Travel Writer – Yucatan, Mexico

Tomplanmytrip

Freelance Traditional Art Content Writer

Art Ignition

Freelance Freshwater Fishing Writer

Anglers.com

Full-time Remote Associate Copywriter II – Pays $65K-$70K/year.

Rescue

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $50K-$75K/year.

SAIC

Full-time Remote News Editor

TheWrap.com

Full-time Remote Deputy Editor, Business News

TheWrap.com

Full-time Remote Senior Audience Writer

TheWrap.com

Freelance Gaming Writer

Comicbook.com

Full-time Remote Associate Content Marketing Writer and Manager

Perficient



