Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/10/19

January 10, 2019 No Comments

Freelance News Writer
Legend Corp

Freelance Automotive Writers
The Drive

Freelance Reporters/Copyeditor
Interactive Content Services

Freelance Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations

Freelance SAT Math Writers – Pays $30-$40/hour
blind ad

Freelance Luxury Travel Writer
blind ad

Freelance Real Estate Writers – Pays $40-$75/article
Elika Real Estate

Freelance Resident Logophile for Writing-Editing Project – Pays $25/hour for training, and then per project, must be located in San Diego county
blind ad

Freelance Contract Writer
Upsource

Freelance Writer
Mission

Freelance Tech Reviewers Needed for Phone Plans, TV Services and ISP
Daily Wireless

Freelance B2B Writer
CURTIS Digital

Freelance Copy Editor
Travelzoo

Freelance Writer
Cardwell Beach

Freelance Cybersecurity Blogger
SecurityScorecard

Freelance Detroit Digital Content Copywriter – Pays $65-$250/hour
Premier SEO Ninjas Detroit LLC

Freelance Legal Writer
TAJ Technologies Inc.

Freelance Minneapolis/St Paul Content Writers – Pays $45-$250/hour
Premier SEO Ninjas Minneapolis LLC

Freelance Digital Books Editor
Gannett

Freelance Blog Post Writer for Elementary Education Blog – Pays $25/hour
Create-abilities LLC

Freelance Minneapolis/St Paul Copywriter – Pays $65-$250/hour
Premier SEO Ninjas Minneapolis LLC

Freelance Copywriter
Film Daily

Freelance Social Media Coordinator – Pays $16/hour
True Colors Marketing Firm

Freelance Writer
The List Magazines

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20K-$40K/year, plus benefits
Summer

Freelance Infrastructure/Finance Editor
SmartBrief

Freelance Writers – Pays $30/hour
blind ad

Freelance Korean Speaking Travel Writer – Pays $50/article
blind ad

Freelance Writers
Creative Online Writing

Freelance Content Writers
Lift & Co.

