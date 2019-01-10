Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/10/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance News Writer
Legend Corp
Freelance Automotive Writers
The Drive
Freelance Reporters/Copyeditor
Interactive Content Services
Freelance Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations
Freelance SAT Math Writers – Pays $30-$40/hour
blind ad
Freelance Luxury Travel Writer
blind ad
Freelance Real Estate Writers – Pays $40-$75/article
Elika Real Estate
Freelance Resident Logophile for Writing-Editing Project – Pays $25/hour for training, and then per project, must be located in San Diego county
blind ad
Freelance Contract Writer
Upsource
Freelance Writer
Mission
Freelance Tech Reviewers Needed for Phone Plans, TV Services and ISP
Daily Wireless
Freelance B2B Writer
CURTIS Digital
Freelance Copy Editor
Travelzoo
Freelance Writer
Cardwell Beach
Freelance Cybersecurity Blogger
SecurityScorecard
Freelance Detroit Digital Content Copywriter – Pays $65-$250/hour
Premier SEO Ninjas Detroit LLC
Freelance Legal Writer
TAJ Technologies Inc.
Freelance Minneapolis/St Paul Content Writers – Pays $45-$250/hour
Premier SEO Ninjas Minneapolis LLC
Freelance Digital Books Editor
Gannett
Freelance Blog Post Writer for Elementary Education Blog – Pays $25/hour
Create-abilities LLC
Freelance Minneapolis/St Paul Copywriter – Pays $65-$250/hour
Premier SEO Ninjas Minneapolis LLC
Freelance Copywriter
Film Daily
Freelance Social Media Coordinator – Pays $16/hour
True Colors Marketing Firm
Freelance Writer
The List Magazines
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20K-$40K/year, plus benefits
Summer
Freelance Infrastructure/Finance Editor
SmartBrief
Freelance Writers – Pays $30/hour
blind ad
Freelance Korean Speaking Travel Writer – Pays $50/article
blind ad
Freelance Writers
Creative Online Writing
Freelance Content Writers
Lift & Co.
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html