Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/02/19

Freelance Content Producer – Pays $15/hour
Dotdash

Freelance Tax Writer
Money Crashers 

Freelance Federal Resume Writers
blind ad

Freelance Resume Writers
The Contingent Plan

Freelance Content Writer, Journalist, and Brand Voice
ShootDotEdit

Freelance Content Writer
Swift Shift Inc.

Freelance Blog Writer
Dr. Thaddeus Gala, DC LLC

Freelance Content Marketing Expert
VelvetJobs

Freelance Junior Technical Writer – includes benefits
CharityEngine

Freelance Content Marketing Editor
Propecta

Freelance Business Copywriter (B2B) – Pays $21/hour
FunnelProfit, LLC  

Freelance Medical Copywriter – Pays $125-$150/800-word blog post, and $800-$1K/2,500-word ebook
SmartBug Media

Freelance Techical Writer
Sphere Inc.

Freelance Editor – Pays $25-$30/hour
Guardians of Honor, LLC

Freelance Food Content Writer/Photographer
Terramino Foods

Freelance Technical Writer
Process Risk Solutions, LLC

Freelance Healthcare Writer
Barton Associates, Inc.

Freelance Resume Writer
ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz

Freelance Legal Writer
blind ad

Freelance Entry-level Transcriptionist
Allegis Transcription

Freelance Medical Summary Underwriter
Examination Management Services, Inc.

