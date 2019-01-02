Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/02/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Content Producer – Pays $15/hour
Dotdash
Freelance Tax Writer
Money Crashers
Freelance Federal Resume Writers
blind ad
Freelance Resume Writers
The Contingent Plan
Freelance Content Writer, Journalist, and Brand Voice
ShootDotEdit
Freelance Content Writer
Swift Shift Inc.
Freelance Blog Writer
Dr. Thaddeus Gala, DC LLC
Freelance Content Marketing Expert
VelvetJobs
Freelance Junior Technical Writer – includes benefits
CharityEngine
Freelance Content Marketing Editor
Propecta
Freelance Business Copywriter (B2B) – Pays $21/hour
FunnelProfit, LLC
Freelance Medical Copywriter – Pays $125-$150/800-word blog post, and $800-$1K/2,500-word ebook
SmartBug Media
Freelance Techical Writer
Sphere Inc.
Freelance Editor – Pays $25-$30/hour
Guardians of Honor, LLC
Freelance Food Content Writer/Photographer
Terramino Foods
Freelance Technical Writer
Process Risk Solutions, LLC
Freelance Healthcare Writer
Barton Associates, Inc.
Freelance Resume Writer
ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz
Freelance Legal Writer
blind ad
Freelance Entry-level Transcriptionist
Allegis Transcription
Freelance Medical Summary Underwriter
Examination Management Services, Inc.
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html