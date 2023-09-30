Should I Pay The Online Book Club to Review My Book? NO!!!

Q –

Angela and company,

I believe you frown on paying for book reviews. The Online Book Club is giving me a strong sales pitch that they can do wonders for me for $97 – $279 bucks. Have any comments on these guys? They’re showing me different success stories.

A –

Based on the numerous complaints about The Online Book Club posted on the Better Business Bureau website, I recommend all writers AND authors avoid that outfit.

Also:

Read the comments under this article: OnlineBookClub – genuine or scam?

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles