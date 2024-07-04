Walk of a Dead Man – by Jackie Adams

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Levi Adams in on a mission! His pap’s last breath of words was the name of the man who shot him. Even at ten the young boy, Levi Adams, can never forget the likes of the man that shot his pap dead! He started working his daddy’s ranch at a very young age. He also works the Cotton’s neighboring ranch where he tends the cattle and runs the horses. For years he’s saved the money in order to travel to find the man who shot his pap! His whole life’s ambition has been focused on it.

Soon Levi and his horse, Boots, make their travels south to find the man, Merle Fogarty, that shot his pap. Will Levi be able to bring Merle back to his settlement to put a bullet in him the same way Fogarty did to his pap?

What will happen when he gets Merle Fogarty? Will Levi become a yellow belly and walk the other way? Or will he find his back bone and really put a bullet in Merle? Will Merle die where Levi’s pap laid?

Do you dare to go on this adventure with Levi Adams, and see what happens to him along the way? All sorts of entanglements that Levi hadn’t thought of. Does Levi find love or death when he arrives home? Maybe even both.

Is there something else that Levi didn’t know that he finds out? What happens to a man who leads his life for revenge in the end? Is his fate too just a death waiting to happen? What happens to Levi when Cotton’s wife dies? Will he still have work?

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Jackie Adams resides in Missouri with her son and two dogs. She absolutely adores writing, and has published thirteen novels.

