The Classy Lumberjack Bar and Lounge – by James L. Freeman

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

This is a book of twenty nine mostly unrelated stories that range from wilderness adventures, mental health issues, personal essays and life in northern Minnesota. Fantasy happens periodically. You will meet a blue rat/cat, preacher magician and a former heavyweight boxing champion in the Classy Lumberjack Bar and Lounge. A teenage boy will see unexpected strength in his father during a canoe trip.

A fisherman becomes afraid of his comforting fantasies. A black bear from Ely, Minnesota flies to Arizona. A van driver takes odd passengers to rehab and medical appointments in Duluth. A young male schizophrenic panhandler stays positive. An obnoxious cigarette smoker mysteriously vanishes on a Lake Superior dinner cruise. A Charles Russell painting travels a zig zag path.

About the Author

James L. Freeman lives in Duluth, Minnesota and is married with two stepdaughters, four granddaughters and one great grandson. He is a retired social worker and in retirement has been an antique dealer and bus driver. His interests have been fishing, canoeing, camping, cross country skiing and wintering in Arizona.

