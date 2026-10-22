Today’s The Day – by Laine E. Wilder

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The second novel in Laine E. Wilder’s series, Honeymoon Bridge Mysteries once again take readers to the beautiful little town of Jackson, New Hampshire.
Upon returning from vacation, part-time Jackson police officers Janet and Pete Brandel, along with their best friends EJ Yodel and John Nordquist are suddenly thrown into what could perhaps be the greatest treasure hunt of all time!
A native Abenaki legend, all but forgotten in time, suddenly comes to light- and may just turn out to be true!
Our heroes, along with Ben Broadaxe, Chief of the Abenaki Nation, as well as a team of famous archeologists from a popular TV show set off to find the truth behind the legend. Searching from the mouth of the Saco River to the heights of Mount Washington, they leave no stone unturned in their quest.
With danger seemingly lurking behind every rock and tree, Pete and Janet have to be at the top of their game if they are to survive this treasure hunt in one piece!
Over the high mountain trails and along the valley river banks of the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire, the treasure hunters begin to find clues to a treasure, that if found, could change history to an extent that none of them could have ever imagined.
REVIEWS:
More twists and turns than the Kancamagus Highway, plus a treasure hunt for the ages!– Eileen O’Leary, Cozy with an Edge Writers Group
Well paced, great character development, intriguing plot. Keeps readers hooked.– P. Wilson, Fiction Review Specialists
Drawing inspiration from years of living in small, mountain towns, Laine weaves tales rich in the culture, folklore, and characters of Northern New England. Laine now splits her time between Cape May, New Jersey and New England. And yes, Dexter is a real dog!
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