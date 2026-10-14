Tales of the Sirius: Part I – Fugitive – by L. A. Waves

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Life on the Sirius pirate ship is a jolly one, full of wild carousing and lucrative plunder—until a mysterious stowaway breaks into the lives of all eight crewmates.
Rescued from a drifting boat, Rhein finds herself thrust into the unpredictable seafaring life of a pirate ship—beset by hardship, hostility…and the ever-present threat of the plank.
As she gruelingly finds her place among the quirky crew, weathering the dangers of their audacious exploits to prove her worth, she’ll come to understand the reasons behind the choices of those around her, and forge unexpected bonds.
Until her own past comes knocking once more.
A wickedly fun pirate tale for madcaps ready to embark on a swashbuckling journey of rousing adventure, chilling peril, tempestuous romance… and thundering laughter!
L.A. Waves is a rebel with a dream: to sail the seas on the pages of a book and bring like-minded readers along for the voyage. Ignoring naysayers, Waves set off on the most exciting adventure—to break the traditional canons with their offbeat pirate saga, Tales of the Sirius.
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