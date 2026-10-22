The Israel Paradigm: The Covenants of Promise Through The Optics of Omega – by Paul Keith Davis

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About the Book

The Israel Paradigm: The Covenants of Promise Through the Optics of Omega

From the opening promise in the Garden of Eden to the New Jerusalem descending from heaven, Scripture unfolds one unified and coherent story of redemption. The Israel Paradigm traces that scarlet thread through the Abrahamic, Davidic, Mosaic, and New Covenants, demonstrating that God’s purposes for Israel, the Church, the Kingdom, and the nations are not competing themes but harmonious parts of one divine plan. Every covenant builds upon the one before it, every prophecy illuminates that plan, and every promise finds its fulfillment in the Lord Jesus Christ.

In an age of increasing theological confusion, The Israel Paradigm presents a compelling biblical case that God’s covenant promises to Israel remain unconditional, irrevocable, and moving steadily toward their appointed fulfillment. Through careful exposition of Scripture, historical analysis, and prophetic theology, Paul Keith Davis demonstrates that Israel’s election, land inheritance, and national restoration are inseparably connected to the return of Jesus Christ, the establishment of the Millennial Kingdom, the restoration of creation, and the New Jerusalem.

One of the book’s most compelling sections follows Scripture’s scarlet thread from Genesis 3:15 to Revelation 5, revealing why Israel’s covenantal history is indispensable to God’s redemptive plan. The question asked in heaven—“Who is worthy?”—finds its answer in the promised Seed of the woman, the Seed of Abraham, the Son of David, and the Lion of the tribe of Judah. The covenants are shown not as isolated promises but as the legal and redemptive framework through which the only qualified Kinsman-Redeemer entered history to reclaim the inheritance lost through Adam.

Along the way, the book addresses many of today’s most significant theological questions, including:

The future of Israel in God’s redemptive plan.

The relationship between Israel and the Church.

The Abrahamic, Davidic, Mosaic, and New Covenants.

The errors of Replacement Theology and Dominion Theology.

The Millennial Kingdom and the restoration of Eden.

The preparation of the Bride of Christ.

The prophetic significance of the present generation.

More than a study of biblical prophecy, The Israel Paradigm is a testimony to the unwavering faithfulness of God. It is a call to recover covenantal clarity, to stand with God’s eternal purposes, and to prepare for the return of the King.

The King is coming. His covenant is sure. His Bride must be ready.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Paul Keith Davis is an author, Bible teacher, and longtime ministry leader devoted to calling believers into deeper intimacy with Jesus Christ and greater understanding of God’s covenant purposes. Through biblical teaching and prophetic insight, he encourages the Church to live in readiness for Christ’s return and the coming Kingdom.

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