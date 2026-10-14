Cashman in the Tropics – by Thomas D’Agnes

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

Despite his many shortcomings, Larry Cashman, that lovable rogue and scoundrel, escaped the insular confines of New York City and blundered his way to the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico, Hawaii, and Thailand in Cashman’s Odyssey, Volume 1 of the Cashman Chronicles.

In Cashman in the Tropics, Volume 2 of the Cashman Chronicles, Cashman continues his escapades through Southeast Asia. While completing his assignment in Thailand, he is captured by rebels on the lawless border between Thailand and Cambodia and only regains his freedom through the intervention of a beautiful Cambodian rebel fighter. Upon arriving in Indonesia, he narrowly avoids being sent to a squalid Indonesian prison when marijuana is allegedly found in his household effects shipment from Thailand. In the inscrutable world of Indonesian mysticism, Cashman encounters an Indonesian shaman, is threatened by Balinese demons, gets head-butted by a whale shark, and decides that it’s time to abscond after surviving two rocket attacks on the US Embassy in Jakarta.

When Cashman arrives in the Philippines, he is greeted by natural disasters, a Muslim insurrection, and a communist insurgency, a precarious environment for a pusillanimous rascal like Larry Cashman. He immediately gets involved in a shady Philippine telecommunications deal that is scuttled when the Mt. Pinatubo volcano erupts. During a routine site visit, the helicopter transporting him over the guerrilla-infested jungles of Palawan Island crashes because of his spinelessness. As he prepares to leave the Philippines, he idles away on a golf course in Manila while a coup d’etat by mutinous soldiers threatens his wife and daughter.

Cashman’s next stop is Laos, the benighted country emerging from 20 years of Marxist-Leninist totalitarianism in the 1990s. After living in huge, crowded cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, and Manila for two decades, Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, was a quaint, charming, bucolic city nestled along a bend in the Mekong River, frozen in a relative time warp by communist isolationism. What Cashman was not prepared for was the conditions in the mountains of northern Laos, where he would spend most of his time. The roads were impassable, the weather was unpredictable, the food was inedible, and the drinking was interminable.

While living in the tropics, Cashman develops a performing act that capitalizes on his unique talent for deceit, guile, and trickery, which gets him thrown into jail, causes an audience member to have a heart attack, and leads to him being threatened by a clown. After leaving the tropics, he gets hired and nearly fired as a professor at a prestigious West Coast university.

After nearly 40 years living and working in Southeast Asia, Cashman retires in Hawaii. His dream of sipping Mai Tais while resting languorously on Hawaii’s beautiful beaches is rudely interrupted by Hawaii’s incompetent bureaucracy. His expatriate lifestyle, where house staff attended to the minutiae of daily life, clashes with the demands of life in the United States. Much to Cashman’s dismay, some old friends are not happy about having his indolent lifestyle interfering with their daily routines.

Larry Cashman has led an unusual life. From his inauspicious upbringing in New York City, he bungled his way to Hawaii and Southeast Asia despite having no ambition, no aspirations, few if any skills, and not being too bright. He was also lazy, selfish, and venal. Cashman has been called a troublemaker, a scammer, a loser, a bounder, and a rapscallion. What he did have in spades was incredibly good luck and the ability to bullshit and dissemble extemporaneously. If you want to know how he accomplished this, read The Cashman Chronicles.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

RELATED TITLES:

Cashman’s Odyssey: A Rapscallion’s Journey from New York City to the Jungles of Southeast Asia by Thomas D’Agnes Larry Cashman dreamed of living in the tropics. Having few redeeming qualities, it was unlikely he could escape from New York City. Through uncanny good luck, he lived in Southeast Asia and Hawaii. Read his story in The Cashman Chronicles.

About the Author:

Thomas D’Agnes was born and raised in New York City. He worked on the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico, then spent 35 years in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos, and later served as a Professor of International Public Policy at a West Coast university. He is retired and lives in Hawaii.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.