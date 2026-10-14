Harriet White Fisher: A Driven Woman – by Frank Comstock

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About the Book

Harriet White Fisher broke the glass ceiling into a thousand pieces in 1900. With a determination as gritty as the floor in her iron and steel factory, she managed her employees with dignity and style for four decades while never letting anyone forget she was a woman doing what most people believed only a man could do.

From a disadvantaged childhood to one of the wealthiest American women in the early 20th century – Harriet White Fisher became the leading woman industrialist of her time.

Melting the components for making cast iron, pouring 2,000-plus degree molten metal into molds, finishing the anvils, vises, and rail joints – Harriet learned every function in her factory and would never ask a man to do anything unless she could also do the job herself.

Traveling the world and crossing oceans 29 times, Harriet led a grand tour with her chauffeur, her chef, and her maid as they drove around the world in 1909 and 1910, often going where roads did not exist.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

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About the Author:

Frank Comstock has written for newspapers, magazines and historical societies. His fiction work includes novels and short stories with an emphasis on small town life. With a compassionate approach to real life, Frank has now turned to biography to bring the untold stories of important people to light.

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