The Angel of Mourning – by David Sciuto

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
In the declining New England town of Blitheborough, Charles Fulbright has outlived nearly everyone he loved. Once a prosperous mill owner and respected citizen, the aging widower has lost his fortune, his standing in the community, and, most painfully, his beloved wife, Veronica. All that remains is a promise he made at her deathbed: the magnificent marble Angel of Mourning must forever watch over her grave.
But the Angel has drawn the attention of Edward Churchgrim, the embittered son of the sculptor who created it. Recently released from prison, Edward returns to Blitheborough claiming the statue as his rightful inheritance. Frail but resolute, Charles refuses to surrender it, even as the townspeople who once admired him continue to blame him for the closing of the mill that had sustained their community.
As Charles struggles to protect the Angel, strange occurrences begin to disturb the quiet town. A mysterious light appears in the woods. An old legend of a lone wolf resurfaces. Memories of long-ago disappearances return to haunt Charles, along with troubling secrets surrounding generations of the Churchgrim family. And into his lonely life comes Muriel, an enigmatic young woman whose extraordinary compassion and uncanny knowledge seem to transcend ordinary explanation.
Guided by Muriel through memories of love, loss, art, faith, and the choices that shaped his life, Charles begins to question the boundary between what he remembers, what he imagines, and what may exist beyond the visible world. His final struggle becomes more than a contest over a work of art: it is a test of whether a promise can endure beyond death and whether love can guide a soul through grief toward peace.
Set in the Gilded Age and written in a style inspired by the American Romantic and Gothic traditions, The Angel of Mourning is a literary Gothic novel of devotion, loss, memory, and the mysteries that linger between this world and the next.
David Sciuto is a longtime college instructor and lifelong student of nineteenth century literature. His fiction draws on New England history, the Gothic tradition, and the works of Hawthorne and other American Romantics. The Angel of Mourning is his first novel.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- The Israel Paradigm: The Covenants of Promise Through The Optics of Omega – by Paul Keith Davis
- Cashman in the Tropics – by Thomas D’Agnes
- Harriet White Fisher: A Driven Woman – by Frank Comstock
- Tales of the Sirius: Part I – Fugitive – by L. A. Waves
- The Road To Somebody – by M. Catherine Bunton
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!