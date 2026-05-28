To Istanbul With Love: A Land Parrish Mystery – by Gene J. Parola

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In this romantic cozy mystery, a New Orleans Detective Lieutenant, Land Parrish, and his partner (and Black mistress) finds themselves everywhere but the ‘Big Easy’ in a chase to catch the killer of a Turkish carpet seller. In Ann Arbor, he gets an ‘education’ about Izmir, Turkey, where the most beautiful women in the world come from,’ and in Chicago, she gets competition for her “fair” cop, and an example of Big City police work, but none of it produces the killer.
He’s pressured to pursue further in exotic Istanbul. Parrish doesn’t have to go , but Turkish cops reveal a complicated scheme of drawing the New Orleans killer out and solving some of their mysteries in the process. But there are two women in Istanbul. One, the partner-cop from Izmir. And another is… Wait, what about the fiancée in New Orleans? Parrish may well find out a lot about himself in Modern Izmir and Historic Istanbul, before he finds the killer.
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Gene J. Parola, a retired historian from Koç University in Istanbul, returned home to Hawaii to write Hawaiian historical fiction. His ”Lehua” won a national contest 1st Prize. He has been published in two volumes of shorts by “Bamboo Ridge Press”. He is a wood sculptor, a Blue Water sailor, a lecturer, and a reader to children.
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