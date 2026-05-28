The Pet Psychic: A Channeled Theory of How This Stuff Works – by Suzy Graf

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About the Book

Perspective is difficult to explain. Where does one begin to teach how to see when one is born blind to the concept of psychic phenomenon? In The Pet Psychic, the reader is not only challenged to expand one’s mind to exist beyond the confines of the four dimensions of height, width, length and time, but also encouraged to experiment with exercises formulated to “see beyond the veil of reality” where linear time does not exist. I solved the conundrum of explaining “how to” develop one’s psychic ability by writing The Pet Psychic the way I read the animals; through concepts shared from the creative side of the brain, what some refer to the heart-brain, that intuition from within.

Written as a banter between two friends of over twenty years, I question how psychic awareness works while my spirit guide, Yellow Dog, provides a perspective that makes sense. His way of using metaphors, such as alternative realities being akin to Russian nesting dolls helped me, and hopefully the reader of this text, understand concepts not usually digestible to people used to reading two-dimensional words written upon a screen or page. Creating the ability to communicate with animals requires thinking out the box and not simply following another’s recipe towards success. I can sense Yellow Dog near, waiting to share his perspective.

“There is no recipe, no one set way to proceed into that knowledge emanating from within. Every prospective reader of animals, just as every person standing upon earth, vibrates in their own way. What you call the environment has effected each person differently, just as the way they were raised, their core belief systems, and what you call their genetics too differs. This is why we chose to share this work as a platform of pondering. Yes, we provide tools, such as suggestions upon meditation techniques and journey work, but we also imply concepts like spirit guides, ancestral frequencies, and the consciousness called earth. Peppered within expanding beyond these unseen concepts, Suzy shares her stories.”

And I have many stories gathered from the twenty years I’ve worked as an animal communicator. I love to share what I’ve experienced and have published five memoirs regarding developing as a psychic, energy healer and as a person too. My latest memoir, The Pet Psychic, references earlier experiences of journeying with spirit animals to greet the consciousness of an animal species, plus lends clues as how to attract the higher vibrations of human spirit guides. The Pet Psychic also shares how I’ve been working as a professional Animal Communicator; how I created a sacred workshop to work from when I call my clients over the telephone to chat about their pets, as well as illustrating how a traveling ritual can assist a reader working through a farm or another’s home. And of course, I share snippets of stories of me working with my fur-clients too.

I retired from working as an Animal Communicator in 2024, but what I have experienced immersed within this industry is not some deep dark secret I want to keep. I believe anyone can open their heart and mind into seeing the unseen. I share stories of my triumphs and tragedies while encouraging the reader to try. Seeing the wizard operating the machine in the expanded reality of Oz can be wonderful, unsettling, confusing, and enlightening. Even if your interest does not lean towards working in the field of psychic phenomena, The Pet Psychic could open your eyes into a deeper understanding of the unseen, and a broader appreciation of life here on mother earth.

Additional Titles From This Author:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Suzy has worked as a professional psychic and energy healer for over twenty years. Retired since 2024, she shares all she has experienced and learned through her Energy Awareness memoirs. When not writing, Suzy enjoys trail riding her Icelandic Horses and tending her New England farm with her husband, Greg.

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