Be Sober, Be Wise: Why Christians Should Ditch Alcohol – by Linda L. Jinkens 256 pages

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This book gives the reader eight solid reasons why Christians should choose not to drink alcohol.
Ranging from the carnage on the road due to drunk driving to babies born with fetal alcohol syndrome to the damaging effects on the body (and much more), Be Wise, Be Sober hits the reader hard with the latest research. It also includes what the Bible has to say about wine and living a holy life with the indwelling Holy Spirit.
Of particular interest is the last chapter which discusses what really happened during the Prohibition years in the United States. Who was behind this effort? Were these years really a fiasco, as many historians have claimed? Were Americans ready to ditch the 18th Amendment, tired of not being able to imbibe? Or was the truth quite different?
Many of today’s churches, seminaries, and missionary agencies have lowered the bar when it comes to alcohol, all in the name of Christian liberty. This book may give you the answers you need for yourself, as well as help you explain to your kids why they should avoid this addictive drug.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Linda Jinkens was an assistant chaplain in a large county jail. She holds a Master’s degree from the University of Washington and is a former teacher and pastor’s wife. A freelance writer, she has had many articles published in various publications. Her husband and she attend a Baptist church.
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