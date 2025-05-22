Those With Virtue Endure The Sins of Scarlet – by Thomas R. Young

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

A great danger is about to befall Vastria. Can Violet, and the ones closest to her, survive the woman in red, and the implications of their arrival? The answer lies in a certain academic girl on her way to the world leader’s meeting in the snowy tundra of Puregloss.

Will the world stand together to face this danger or let its historical sins undo it?

Sequel to Those With Virtue Dream For Better Nights.

Other Titles From This Author

Those With Virtue Rescue The Queen by Thomas R. Young In the endlessly swaying trees of Filltroske, a queen has been kidnapped. Seven individuals amidst a group of others form a search party. They enter the forest but do not leave unchanged.

Those With Virtue Borne of Chaos by Thomas R. Young There are those with virtue and sin but only borne from the chaotic reality in which we live.

Those With Virtue Dream For Better Days by Thomas R. Young A continuation into the stories pertaining to Those With Virtue with Violet Diamond and others she holds dear.

Those With Virtue Dream For Better Nights by Thomas R. Young A continuation into the stories pertaining to Those With Virtue with Violet Diamond and others she holds dear.

About the Author

Thomas R. Young is a writer whose style portrays literature with a derivative nature of storytelling to encompass themes, morals, and emotional appeal. Writings meant to convey a sense of meaningful entertainment that can be reflected upon after each sit-down session.

