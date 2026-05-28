The View from Windyridge – by Cynthia Ebers

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About the Book

Lifetime city-dweller, Jillian MacSweeney, follows her husband’s dream to live on a farm on the Kansas prairie. They buy a property called Lovers Lane and rename it Windyridge. You will hear her uplifting, and sometimes heartbreaking, stories as Jillian learns about life and death on Windyridge.

Everyday life on a Kansas farm, including storms, skunks, and wild coyotes keep Jillian wondering when the peace and quiet she was promised will begin.

After a murder occurs in the nearby town of Limestone, Jillian’s curiosity draws her in. Meet the colorful local characters as looks for answers and begins to fit the pieces of the puzzle together.

Asking too many questions lands Jillian in danger. When the killer tries to silence her, she is rescued by her devoted dogs and her loving husband. Jillian is reminded that love and family are at the heart of her good life.

Let the animals, domestic and wild, entertain you as you help Jillian solve the murder mystery.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Cynthia is a lifelong resident of the great state of Kansas. You will hear in her stories that she loves her home in the sunflower state, and wants to share that love with her readers. She is blessed with a wonderful husband, three devoted daughters, and six fun-loving grandchildren.

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