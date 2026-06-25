The Taskmaster Shadow – by Daniel H. Miller

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About the Book

The Taskmaster Shadow may be the most consequential book you have ever read. Within these pages you will be exposed to a truth forgotten by most but essential for the total fulfillment we all desire. Most of us go through life obtaining toys, people, things, all with a hope of a fulfilling an inner longing but all with an expiration date. At the end of life an unspoken but irritating question many deal with is, ‘What was that all about, or is that all there is?’

The operation of the truth brought to life in the Taskmaster Shadow changes the entire dynamic. It is wrapped up in a system hidden in the basement of the human soul. It can be launched by you and is actually more important then the other eleven systems of the human body. This is a life changer. This system is not spooky, ethereal or some unhinged weird fascination.

You will also be surprised to understand the main reason you have not been able to experience this vital reality. You will begin to understand what is the most powerful weapon on this earth. It is not a nuclear bomb, an invading army, or a dangerous virus, but you have been exposed to it and this intense distraction is what has kept you from activating the most rewarding part of who you are. The Taskmaster Shadow contains the authentic answer to your quest for something more, which has often led to empty promises, futile searches, and hyped-up advertisements that after years leave many felling disillusioned and unfulfilled.

Don’t put it off. The Taskmaster Shadow will impact your life.

REVIEWS:

With quirky chapter titles, Dan Miller entices the reader as he exposes the enemies’ tactics, much in the vein of C. S. Lewis’ Screwtape Letters. A fun and serious read. – Del Wisdom Owner, Wisdom Books Kennewick, Washington

Dan offers a refreshing, engaging treatment of the fundamental truth that undergirds our entire lives. Here the reader will find both the conviction and joy of good theology. – Judy Klaustermeyer Ba, Ma in German Literature MDiv; B.S in Crop Science

If you want to experience ‘elder’ wisdom then read this book. Dan brings years of faithful ministry service into these pages to give you nuggets of wisdom that only come from a life lived in the trenches. – Mark Warren, The Calling Coach

I recommend this excellent book in which Dan Miller has laid bare his soul. He offers unique insight from his life-time experience of helping individuals and families find peace and freedom through Christ. Dan Miller has a true pastor’s heart. I met Dan as a freshman at Northwest University. Through all the years since Dan has remained faithful to his call. Once you start reading the Task Master Shadow you will not be able to put it down. The Taskmaster Shadow carries the universal theme of good over evil; drawing the heart and mind to the eternal. There is something for everyone: Young people will find a relevant message of hope in today’s post-Christian world. The unbeliever will see the gift God has offered to mankind. The mature Christian will be challenged to stand strong in God’s power against deception. This book is a classic in the field of Christian apologetics. – Michael Shoemaker M.A., M.Div. D.Min

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Daniel H. Miller is a person that loves people. He enjoys helping people take a positive step in a better direction. He has spent most of his life as a pastor, mentor, counselor, seminar presenter and over half a century as a friend to thousands of people from many backgrounds including financial and economic discipline’s, educational frameworks, and family structures. After high school he attended Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington where he was exposed to a life changing thought that expanded throughout his life. He presents the unveiling of this master truth in the Taskmaster.

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