The Omega Paradigm: Revealing the Ancient of Days – by Amy Thomas Davis and Paul Keith Davis

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We are the generation of the last days referred to as the Omega Generation: a people in the final era who will express the light of Christ in a dark age. We are drawn into the depths of the Father’s heart, transforming into His likeness in integrity and character, while experiencing union with Him and each other. The true knowledge gained in intimacy with God will change you and bring you into a deeper understanding of your eternal purpose.
The Omega message is for the end-of-the-age generation who are brave enough to disregard current religious formats and, instead, forge the future through intimacy with Christ. The Omega Paradigm is the transition from where we have been to where we are going. The Omega standards do not resemble those of the corporate church. Instead, they will confront many traditional beliefs. Current religious systems have been distorted by human self-will, the traditions of man, ideology, Baal worship, and idolatry.
This prophetic handbook will help you overcome these religious strongholds and the wicked entities of the final days. The Omega Paradigm: Revealing the Ancient of Days provides the clear blueprints you have been waiting for explaining your involvement in the seven major prophetic biblical events still to come, your prayer posture, and identity while helping you emerge into your eternal destiny.
RELATED TITLES:
- Beyond Eden: The Mysteries of His New Name
Casual observation of cultural issues suggests that something sinister is at work. Beyond Eden ventures to address these issues through revelatory insight, helping us to overcome and taking us on a journey into our eternal purpose.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Paul Keith and Amy Thomas Davis are leaders of WhiteDove Ministries and Omega Prayer. They carry a prophetic mandate to prepare the Bride of Christ, emphasizing intimacy and the true knowledge of God. They aim to help the final generation emerge into their eternal purpose.
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