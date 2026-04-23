Puddles in the Rain – by Joe A. Wilson

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About the Book

Jack is a lower-middle-class Cincinnati suburban kid who feels like he’s the Universe’s whipping boy. Sarah is a well-to-do girl from a town not too far from the city. They grow up having very different lives with very different experiences. Their world views are dissimilar, but their views about how romance and love should work aren’t. Bad experiences jade them both on this topic before they even meet and they have each given up on finding someone who understands them.

Jack and Sarah eventually cross paths and begin a relationship for all the wrong reasons. They soon find themselves bound to each other – not by love, but by necessity. Their bond is weak and fragile, and it suffers many challenges until a set of extraordinary circumstances set them on a path to finding what each of them was seeking in the first place.

The Universe is more complicated than our senses allow us to perceive. There is a lot more to our interactions with the world around us than we know. The ripples we create with our experiences affect others just as we are affected by the ripples created by others’ experiences. Taken together, we all affect each other in ways we cannot even begin to imagine.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Joe A. Wilson is a Professor of Chemistry who lives in Illinois with his wife and pet cats.

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