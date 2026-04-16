From Poison to Provision: Nourishing Ourselves as God Intended – by Tia Power

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Are you confused by all the nutrition “noise” you hear through social media, the news, well-meaning friends and more? Have you tried numerous “fad” diets only to end up disappointed that you couldn’t “hack it” and ravenous enough to eat an entire lasagna? Are you dragging through each day missing the energy you used to have? You’re not alone. As women, we multitask and often handle so much stress through our day-to-day lives that we end up putting ourselves last. Our health, overall wellness and sanity suffers.
From Poison to Provision: Nourishing Ourselves as God Intended, is a book designed to help women find freedom in their relationship with food as they add nourishment to their lives and gain the energy of their youth. Tia Power teaches you how to focus on the amazing gift of real food that God has provided so you can stop dieting, stop restricting and begin to fully thrive as God intended.
This simple guide is filled with straight-forward information that provides you with easy steps toward a life of balance, vitality and overall wellness. It teaches women how to stop focusing on what they can’t have, and instead, how to fully embrace all the wonderful provisions God has provided, all while still getting to enjoy those special treats. Life is complicated, nurturing our bodies with proper nutrition doesn’t have to be!
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author:
Tia Power is a Certified Holistic Nutritionist. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies and Public Relations, with a minor in Journalism from Eastern Washington University. She attended Hawthorn University’s Master of Science for Holistic Nutrition program until the school unfortunately closed during the pandemic.
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