Raise Your Frequency: Your Guide to Energy and Intuition and Working with the Magic of The Universe – by Anne Deidre

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About the Book

Discover 18 Accelerators for Higher Frequency!

Many people have been born into this lifetime with a very specific purpose and soul’s mission and may not have even realized it for most of their lives or may have an idea but not really know how to connect with it. After two decades of working with thousands of clients, the author shares her intuitive insights with frequency transmissions. This wisdom teaches not only how to manage your own energy but accelerates the ability to literally rise above in frequency, above the noise of conflict within yourself into the cohesive centered stillness of the soul where your infinite potential resides.

Your inner state has an energy that moves at a particular vibrational frequency, and that frequency transmits out into the Universe to create your reality. Why not harness your energetic vibrational frequency so that you can experience what you would choose, with empowerment and effortlessness, because you are resonating so strongly with the frequency you have created that the spiritual laws must work in your favor.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Anne Deidre is an Intuitive, Author and Artist featured on ABC and NBC TV & more. She received an initiation into the Christ Consciousness with a mystical awakening during meditation that shifted her energy into a higher frequency and guided her to facilitate energy shifts for clients to awaken their divine gifts and abilities.

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