The Man Who Crossed The Wire – by Howard Turk

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
About the Book
Dresden, Bast Germany, 1962
Heidrick “Henry” Stahl became a boy soldier during World War 2 fighting Nazis with the Polish partisans, and later, a Displaced Person wandering around poor and alone after the war. But with Russia controlling most of Eastern Europe, Henry saw an opportunity, a new kind of work. He became a professional border crosser leading people out across the heavily guarded East German border into West Germany, or guiding western spies going east. His already dangerous life is made more complicated when he is hired by the Central Intelligence Agency to bring out one of CIA’s star sources, a young woman scientist working on the Soviet missile program. His carefully laid out plans to get her out quickly run into trouble, The KGB and Stasi (East German secret police) have secret sources too and they are determined to keep their secrets out of Western hands.
RELATED TITLES
- The Last Train
Russian Civil War, 1919. Investigator hunts murderer on Trans-Siberian Railroad.
- Lost in Shanghai
Shanghai 1937. A scientist must be saved from the Gestapo.
- West of Shanghai
Gun smuggling in 1921 China leads to a murder investigation.
- The Second Enemy
Jake uncovers a Japanese plot to undermine the Chinese Government.
- Steel Town
A Jewish immigrant investigates murder in a corrupt mill town
- The Shanghai Box
The theft of a Japanese Enigma machine leads to murder
- Betrayal in Shanghai
Murder, mystery, and politics in 1925 Shanghai
- The Shanghai Conspiracy
An American faces murder/mystery saving Russian exiles in Shanghai
- High Stakes in Shanghai
Shanghai, 1941. Japanese invade. Jake Greenberg must save friends.
- The Shanghai Operation
WWII. Shanghai. Behind the lines help for downed airmen.
- The Shanghai Spy
Jake Greenberg, an American expatriate, gets a phone call one night from the chief security officer of the American Consulate. There is a traitor, he’s sure, in the Consulate. That same night the security man is murdered. With that, Jake is drawn into the world of espionage.
- On the Blue Express to Shanghai
Jake Greenberg and two new friends are carrying secrets and the Japanese secret police must stop them.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Howard Turk was born in Pittsburgh and educated in the United States and Europe. After serving with the Air Force, he joined the CIA. Following ten years with “The Agency” he became an International Banker.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!