The Man Who Crossed The Wire – by Howard Turk

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About the Book

Dresden, Bast Germany, 1962

Heidrick “Henry” Stahl became a boy soldier during World War 2 fighting Nazis with the Polish partisans, and later, a Displaced Person wandering around poor and alone after the war. But with Russia controlling most of Eastern Europe, Henry saw an opportunity, a new kind of work. He became a professional border crosser leading people out across the heavily guarded East German border into West Germany, or guiding western spies going east. His already dangerous life is made more complicated when he is hired by the Central Intelligence Agency to bring out one of CIA’s star sources, a young woman scientist working on the Soviet missile program. His carefully laid out plans to get her out quickly run into trouble, The KGB and Stasi (East German secret police) have secret sources too and they are determined to keep their secrets out of Western hands.

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About the Author:

Howard Turk was born in Pittsburgh and educated in the United States and Europe. After serving with the Air Force, he joined the CIA. Following ten years with “The Agency” he became an International Banker.

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