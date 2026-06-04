Clifford & Veronica – by Jerry W. Lennon & Mary Ann Tobar

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About the Book

The world runs on secrets. Behind every throne was a vow to preserve the balance that determines humanity’s fate. History was never accidental.

Clifford Viscounti, who never had any interest in his family affairs, is called to his Grandfather’s deathbed. “Old Bull,” realizing that once he is gone, the family must change its ways for them to survive the 21st Century. The Old Patriarch knows that only reluctant Clifford has the qualities to lead the change of one of the oldest, notorious families. The Visconti secretly influenced the selection of the royal heirs to the thrones of Europe. When Clifford learns his family’s hidden history, he is unable to refuse the position. Clifford knows that once his relatives learn he is chosen to head the family, they will come after him with a vengeance. Having second thoughts about the burden he has agreed to undertake, he seeks refuge in the family plot. While loudly berating himself for accepting the position, a bewitching woman hears his despair and tries to console him. Realizing that he needs more than mere words, Veronica demonstrates that she is more than capable of protecting him. What Clifford doesn’t know is that she is, in fact, the immortal Caretaker of the “secret” behind the family’s influence.

As their attraction to each other grows, hard decisions must be made to achieve the goals set for the family’s transition. The tasks get even more complicated when ruthless men behind the scenes of international power, who have for years traced the rumors of the Visconti’s power, see an opportunity to seize their unlimited wealth. Still, they must act before Clifford succeeds in dragging his ego-centric family, kicking and screaming, into the 21st Century.

Related Title:

Pursuit of Jean by Jerry W. Lennon & Mary Ann Tobar Dr. Jean stands at the edge of discovery—and danger. Her own DNA holds the key to reshape humanity itself. But there are those who would bury her discovery before it ever sees the light.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jerry W. Lennon writes for enjoyment of reading. He adds roller coaster situations and controversy not to shock but to make one think outside their comfort zone to suspend their belief. To embrace the story as a real possibility. Mary Ann Tobar, co-author brings emotional depth and intuition to high concept story telling.

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