Nature’s Gifts and Healing – by Lisa Youngstrom

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About the Book

Often our childhood and upbringing set the stage for what path we follow as an adult. It may match perfectly, where one could say, “of course this person chose this or that career. You could see the signs in childhood.” Other times the persons’ life takes a different path than what is anticipated. And the question becomes, “how did that happen?” Maybe the soul has a different purpose for the life of a person, guiding it in the direction of greater understanding and growth. That is the beauty of living life to its’ fullest.

A career that began as a traditional hospital nurse, turns into much more than Lisa could have anticipated. There wasn’t any training or mention of “health and wellness” in nursing school, and very little in the traditional setting. A chance encounter led her down a path to a fork in the road. And on this road Lisa was presented with the opportunity to change directions. An unseen force guided her along, unknown to her at the time. The holistic nursing and integrative therapies Lisa studied, were mostly based on the gifts that nature offered to anyone ready to listen. Lisa was like a sponge absorbing the information that was revealed.

With each therapy Lisa learned, she noted how it worked with the human body and the energy field. It all made sense to Lisa, as most integrative therapies she learned were based on some facet of nature. The more she learned, the more nature itself became the driving force behind everything she did in her life. All her senses understood it. And yet, given her childhood, it all seemed to work out just as planned.

Living on the land as an adult gives a deeper connection to “All That Is”. And it brings the wonder of nature that is seen through the eyes of a child.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Lisa started her nursing career in a traditional setting. Over the years she included integrative therapies. She completed her studies with a Masters in CAM. Lisa’s work has included teaching traditional healthcare and teaching the use of integrative therapies. Living on the land, nature continues to be Lisa’s greatest teacher.

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