Blue Flames Rising: Book Five in the White Bird Series – by PB Morlen

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About the Book

In Blue Flames Rising, the fifth installment of P.B. Morlen’s White Bird series, the journey of Crystal Blue deepens into a world where myth and reality no longer move in separate lines.

At nineteen, Crystal finds herself in the ancient deserts of Egypt, guided by companions who walk beside her in both loyalty and mystery. With her faithful black dog, Wyndon, ever at her side, she crosses a landscape that feels alive—its sands holding memory, its winds whispering truths she is only beginning to understand. But in Crystal’s world, nothing is ever what it first appears.

Crystal is no ordinary traveler. She is an avatar—one who walks between worlds. As she moves through shifting terrain and encounters ancient forces long buried beneath time, the boundaries between past and present begin to fracture. Moments stretch, fold, and echo. What feels solid begins to bend. And beneath it all, something unseen stirs, drawn to the light she carries.

Guided by an inner flame that burns without consuming, Crystal must follow a path that reveals itself only step by step. Along the way, she encounters the watchful presence of the Tuareg, the quiet knowing of the Bedouin, and the enduring gaze of a lion-headed guardian who remembers far more than she reveals. In the distance, a whitewashed city shimmers like a promise—or a warning—waiting beyond the reach of ordinary sight.

Across the endless sand sea, forces begin to gather. Ancient patterns awaken. Timelines blur. And somewhere beyond the visible horizon, a presence both sorrowful and relentless follows her, bound to her in ways she does not yet fully understand.

Yet even as the world around her shifts, Crystal carries something deeply human within her: longing. She misses the ones she has left behind, the simplicity of connection, the grounding presence of home. But her journey allows no turning back. With only a narrow window to fulfill what she was born to do, she must move forward, even as the path grows more uncertain.

But longing cannot stop the truth she feels beneath her ribs: humanity’s future rests inside a fragile pause, a single held breath in time. Something in the world has stilled for her sake, offering a narrow passage through which she must walk. And if she falters, the illumination she was born to bring may slip from humanity’s grasp forever.

And every mile brings Crystal closer to the truth she cannot yet face… and to the woman she is destined to become—whether the world is ready for her rising or not.

Blue Flames Rising is a story of awakening, resilience, and the quiet courage required to walk into the unknown. Blending myth, adventure, and spiritual awakening, the story explores destiny, identity, and the fragile balance holding humanity’s future in place. This sweeping adventure invites readers into a world where destiny is not given—it is remembered.

Related:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

PB Morlen has dedicated her life to finding her own answers to life’s unexplained and perplexing questions. Her intimate journey of self-discovery has taught her that those who listen with their hearts and pursue their dreams are master planners of their own lives. And now, she has a story to share. While her readers follow Crystal Blue around the world, she hopes they will discover their own answers to life’s mysteries.

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