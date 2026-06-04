The Bats of Redemption – by Matthew McGillicuddy

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About the Book

A character-driven NFL drama following Xavier Gentry, a convicted drunk driver given a second chance to play professional football as part of an experiment by eccentric billionaire Jazz Callahan. The story explores redemption, transformation, the cost of success, and whether society truly believes in second chances. Spanning from Xavier’s prison sentence through The Bats’ rise to their controversial shutdown and the promise of resurrection through morally questionable means.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Matthew McGillicuddy is about as green as they come when it comes to being an “author”. A true rookie in the literary world, Matthew approaches his craft with wide-eyed wonder and a hearty dose of humility. He calls Southern California home, where he shares life’s adventures with his beautiful wife and their charmingly demanding corgi, whose antics provide plenty of inspiration and laughter. Matthew’s folksy style and genuine personality shines through in everything he does, inviting readers to join him on this unexpected journey.

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