Today! – by Gary E. Davis

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About the Book

These quotations here in this TODAY pamphlet may challenge you. Hopefully they will stretch your Faith! Although these quotations from the Word of God are paraphrased into daily language, the meanings have not been changed.

To help aide in impacting your life, read this pamphlet daily, as many times as needed, as if you were eating a meal!

Deuteronomy 8:3

Review:

Gary was born in the rural area of Taylorsville, North Carolina, on February 12, 1954. At the age of 8, in August of 1962, Gary accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour. Gary was baptized and developed a hunger for reading the Word of God and was inspired to compile TODAY.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Gary was born in the rural area of Taylorsville, North Carolina, on February 12, 1954. At the age of 8, in August of 1962, Gary accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour. Gary was baptized and developed a hunger for reading the Word of God and was inspired to compile TODAY.

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