The KIDNAP – by Paul Giannetta

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About the Book

A group of veterans returns home and buys an old farm in upstate New York wine country.

With jobs scarce, they resort to an alternative means of income.

They kidnap the daughter of a millionaire, bring her to the farm and hold her for ransom.

Once the ransom is paid, she refuses to go back home and face an arranged marriage.

She puts an attacker in the hospital, then in jail.

She threatens her former suitor and chooses to remain on the farm with her former kidnappers.

However, life on the farm brings new challenges.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Paul Giannetta is a voracious reader with an overactive imagination. He is a husband, father and adventurer. He does not own a TV and does not care for news, current events or social media. Paul is an animal advocate and lives with a three year old cat in the Boston area.

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