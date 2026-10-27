The KIDNAP – by Paul Giannetta

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
A group of veterans returns home and buys an old farm in upstate New York wine country.
With jobs scarce, they resort to an alternative means of income.
They kidnap the daughter of a millionaire, bring her to the farm and hold her for ransom.
Once the ransom is paid, she refuses to go back home and face an arranged marriage.
She puts an attacker in the hospital, then in jail.
She threatens her former suitor and chooses to remain on the farm with her former kidnappers.
However, life on the farm brings new challenges.
Paul Giannetta is a voracious reader with an overactive imagination. He is a husband, father and adventurer. He does not own a TV and does not care for news, current events or social media. Paul is an animal advocate and lives with a three year old cat in the Boston area.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- Never Better…One Day Closer to Heaven Every Day – by John Eaton
- Today’s The Day – by Laine E. Wilder
- The Angel of Mourning – by David Sciuto
- The Israel Paradigm: The Covenants of Promise Through The Optics of Omega – by Paul Keith Davis
- Cashman in the Tropics – by Thomas D’Agnes
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!