Never Better…One Day Closer to Heaven Every Day – by John Eaton

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
“Never Better…One Day Closer to Heaven Every Day is a marvelous work presented in the form of short devotionals. In this work, John Eaton shares his deepest thoughts arriving from over seventy years of living. Being the son of a father who was a near legendary character and also an alcoholic, he learned deep and hard lessons but they did not stop him from his own journey into addiction. “Johnny” has now been sober for thirty-seven years and during that time he has gained invaluable wisdom that has changed his life as well as the lives of countless others.
As a little boy, Johnny developed a thirst to be with Jesus in heaven, and that thought has dominated his imagination throughout life. If you met him, eventually you would hear him say, “I don’t want to be here.” That doesn’t mean he does not value life and live with gratitude every day – he does.
He now enjoys his retirement by beginning each day with devotional, Bible reading and prayer. He is also an avid exerciser. He is very aware of the activities of the Holy Spirit in his daily walk and listens intently.
If you are needing a spiritual viewpoint from a man who has walked through the flames, John is your guy! He refuses to judge others and offers the love of God openly to all who cross his path. You will be greatly encouraged by his deepest thoughts, strongest struggles and the connection to scripture.
So, whether you are feeling lost, struggling to find God, fighting with addiction or seeking to find a way out of legalistic faith, you can find hope in these pages. You may never meet Johnny, but you will have a friend on these pages.
REVIEWS:
I love this short book because it represents the struggle and thoughts of a man who has, “been there.” The honesty in the manuscript is raw and real. You won’t agree with everything but you will walk away encouraged.– Eric Cupp
John Eaton has been sober for 37 years. He has been a man of faith all of his life. As a retired prison administrator, he now spends his time in daily devotionals, prayer, worship, and hands-on ministry with hurting people.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- Today’s The Day – by Laine E. Wilder
- The Angel of Mourning – by David Sciuto
- The Israel Paradigm: The Covenants of Promise Through The Optics of Omega – by Paul Keith Davis
- Cashman in the Tropics – by Thomas D’Agnes
- Harriet White Fisher: A Driven Woman – by Frank Comstock
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!