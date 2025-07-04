The Kellogg Legacy: The Final Story – by Stephen P. Bye

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

In the final novel in “The Developer” series, the thrilling drama continues with multiple subplot conflicts. With tragic consequences, a Bolivian drug cartel demands the return of millions of cocaine profits that funded the construction of the disastrous Kellogg aSpire Tower in downtown Denver. The CIA and DEA raid the money launderer’s Grand Cayman headquarters and orchestrate a plot to assassinate the Bolivian cartel leaders. Following Xander Kellogg’s death, an unexpected heir upends Kellogg Development Company. The controversial trial of a disgraced ex-congressman is marked by witness tampering and mind control. A wise counselor guides the company through challenging legal issues. Jurors clash in a bank fraud trial. An ambitious TV reporter prioritizes publicity over ethics. A financial partner recapitalizes the company’s assets and provides the funds to purchase distressed office buildings, solidifying the legacy of Kellogg Development Company.

More Titles From This Author:

The Developer by Stephen P. Bye In 1978, Alexander (Xander) Kellogg III beomes a prominent Denver office building developer. Known as ‘Mr. X’ to his friends and allies, Kellogg is a ruthless businessman who uses manipulation and cutthroat tactics to yield success. However, his ‘win-at-all’ cost personality ultimately leads to challenges in both his professional and personal life.

The Developer: Phase II (Building on Bravado) by Stephen P. Bye As the sequel to “The Developer”, Alexander Kellogg continues his quest to build iconic office buildings using bravado and deceit, clashing with multiple foes and allying with strategic enablers to enhance his reputation.

The Developer: Phase III (Avenue into the Abyss) by Stephen P. Bye Office building developer, Xander Kellogg, deals with a murder trial, lawsuits, and obstackes to expand his real estate empire, but creates many enemies. In desperation, his clever financial schemes and marriage results in a fateful twist.

Who Killed Alexander Kellogg? The Developer Epilogue by Stephen P. Bye Office developer, Alexander Kellogg, is killed in a home explosion. His wife, who has stolen millions from his firm, a drug cartel, a bookmaker, and a congressman are suspects. Robert Kellogg deals with a myriad of challenges to save the firm.

About the Author

Stephen Bye graduated with a BBA in Urban Land Economics and an MBA in Real Estate Investment Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His 43-year career began in the property appraisal sector followed by a commercial real estate loan origination position with a major life insurance company and then, 37 years as intermediary in the mortgage banking industry where he arranged hundreds of loans, structured equity capital, and hybrid debt transactions that aggregated over $5 billion. Following his retirement in 2017, he has written six novels; “Looking Forward Through the Rear View Mirror’, “The Developer” trilogy, “Who Killed Alexander Kellogg?…The Developer Epilogue”, and now, “The Kellogg Legacy…The Final Story.” He is a member of the Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers (RMFW) and the RMFW Professional Authors Alliance (PAA).

