The Road To Somebody – by M. Catherine Bunton

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About the Book

There are times in life when you can feel like nobody cares, like you don’t matter. That feeling can wear you down — but The Road to Somebody can help lift you back up. It’s written for those moments. It’s here to help you feel better about yourself.

The Road to Somebody is a practical path forward if you’re feeling stuck in a rut, discouraged, or even hopeless. More than a way forward, it’s a step by step footpath of encouragement. This book shows how small steps — like pausing to reflect on the supportive messages here — can help you walk through the door marked HOPE.

Where you’ve been in the past doesn’t matter.

Today is a new day, and all you need is the courage to take the first step toward becoming the new you. The goodwill woven through The Road to Somebody is a companion you can lean on for inspiration.

I truly hope you receive that inspiration like the warm hand of friendship as you journey along this new path. It’s waiting for you. Let’s shake on it.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

M. Catherine Bunton has a Master’s Degree from Washington University. She taught Creative Writing at two St. Louis area Colleges. She has published in many genres. Her current book, The Road To Somebody is an inspirational Self-Help Guide Book. This is her nineteenth publication.

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