SWEET PARADOX: Stories – by Eric E. Wallace

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About the Book

SWEET PARADOX is an anthology of seventeen engaging short stories and an absorbing, atmospheric novella, told with subtle overlays of history, suspense, philosophical asides and humor.

These stories will take you to a moon pie eating contest in Georgia, sheep shearing in Idaho, saber dancing in the desert of Jordan, diving off Molokai, a KKK rally in Alabama, a bridge high over the Columbia River, the streets of the DRC’s Kinshasa, the deck of the Titanic, and much more.

Among the range of diverse characters are a devout assassin, a disabled jukebox repairman, a young Congolese refugee facing bullies, a wisecracking grandmother confronting ICE agents, neighbors feuding over an apple, an injured dancer determined to perform, a team of mules wielding political clout and two sisters bound by love, tragedy and guilt. Not to mention an angry moose and a hungry alligator.

Taking readers around the globe, these are dramatic, thought-provoking and entertaining tales of secrets, longing, missed opportunities, epiphanies and second chances, artfully told by Eric E. Wallace, the award-winning author of nine books of literary fiction, including UNDERTOW, HOAR FROST, STONERISE, EMPEROR’S REACH, MIND AFTER MIND and DEPTH PERCEPTION.

RELATED TITLES:

UNDERTOW by Eric E. Wallace An anthology of 18 dramatic, literary and entertaining stories.

HOAR FROST by Eric E. Wallace An anthology of dramatic, literary and entertaining short stories.

STONERISE by Eric E. Wallace Nine entertaining and absorbing short stories with round-the-world settings.

EMPEROR’S REACH: A Novel of San Francisco by Eric E. Wallace A literary novel set in contemporary San Francisco. Highly atmospheric, often lyrical, Emperor’s Reach intertwines psychological drama with history, humor, romance and suspense. Filled with quirky, memorable characters, it’s an insightful portrait of a real charmer who hides his narcissism as he tries to manipulate others and control his world.

THE IMPROVISER by Eric E. Wallace Pianist Garreth Llewelyn is hugely-successful. His improvisations mesmerize audiences around the world. Listeners ‘hear’ sights, colors, smells and tastes. But for Garreth it’s not enough. He seeks a different meaning for his life. A literary novel, with hints of magic realism, providing fascinating journeys into a musician’s imagination.

MIND AFTER MIND by Eric E. Wallace A Seattle cartoonist discovers he can read minds, but as he explores deeper and deeper, his intriguing new ability begins to affect his work, his relationships and how he views the world.

HOVER POINT by Eric E. Wallace When America’s most-celebrated network TV news anchor wants to broadcast nightly from a ranch in Southwestern Idaho, he meets resistance, uncovers small town secrets, encounters dangers and discovers much about nature and about himself.

Depth Perception: A Novel by Eric E. Wallace Combining adventure, humor, romance and suspense, and rich with observations about life, DEPTH PERCEPTION is a thoughtful, lyrical and often exhilarating exploration of the world of oil painting and of a Scottish artist’s creative journey.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Eric E. Wallace is the author of four short story collections (SWEET PARADOX, UNDERTOW, HOAR FROST and STONERISE) and five literary novels (EMPEROR’S REACH, THE IMPROVISER, MIND AFTER MIND, HOVER POINT and DEPTH PERCEPTION, all published by BookLocker. Eric’s writings also have appeared in many anthologies, periodicals and literary journals.

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