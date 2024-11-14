The Imperator – by M. Nariman

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
The Imperator introduces us to an eerily familiar yet decidedly distinct parallel universe, where a fascinating collection of personalities live and love, lie and cheat, plot and scheme, and desperately try to solve their world’s problems.
Samuel Sopra, a wealthy businessman harboring a quiet certitude that he’d look particularly dashing in a military uniform, has decided to run for president of a country called Columbusa.
His adult daughter Juliet, a teacher who prefers to live a “real life,” has moved across the country, far from the shadow of her famous, larger-than-life father.
Columbusa is a country beset with paradoxes. Many of its own making. Some adhere to political and social positions that conflict with their own best interests.
During a series of informal gatherings, Juliet’s new friends and neighbors begin sharing thoughts on solving problems. They want to make a difference. One will decide to run for the Senate.
Others suggest forming a new party.
But outside, and in secret, powerful self-interested forces are at play…and Columbusa is on the verge of autocracy.
About the Author
M. Nariman is an inventor and the founder of an engineering, automation, and robotics company. He has interests in philosophy, politics, physics, robotics, and anthropogeny, the study of the origins of humanity.
