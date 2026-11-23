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The winter of 1889 brought great acclaim to intrepid journalist Nellie Bly as she successfully traveled ’round the world in only 72 days, besting her rival, Elizabeth Bisland, steaming in the opposite direction. The adventure, inspired by Jules Verne’s sci-fi novel, made headlines on every continent, but the fame soon evaporated. Twelve years later, the French author brought them together for the first time. A new quest awaits them in Japan as they search for the fabled Dragon’s Eye and the lost kingdom of the Yamatai.
Nellie and Beth have moved on from the race that defined their early years, but the mysterious invitation has ripped away old scars and unleashed suppressed feelings. Fame and notoriety came at a high cost, and the two rivals find that working together is more difficult than they ever imagined. From France to Arabia, and Ceylon to Singapore, they must navigate not only different personalities and new cultures but an emerging threat with murderous intentions that stalks from the shadows. Awaiting them all is the Dragon’s Eye, a dangerous stretch of water off the coast of Tokyo with ancient mystical powers.
Can the competitors put aside their differences to unravel the mysteries of the Dragon’s Eye? What secrets do the Yamatai and their teenage queen hold? Who is the deadly menace that stalks them from port to port? As time ticks down, who will survive in a race to the end?
MORE TITLES FROM THIS AUTHOR:
- Lewis and Clark: Murder on the Natchez Trace
Lewis and Clark historical fiction and true-crime murder mystery
- TEXAS FREEDOM: Last Stand at the Alamo
History of the Texas Revolution and Battle of the Alamo
- CROSSHAIRS
WWII veterans’ stories in the skies and mountains of Europe.
- Gifts of the Gods: Iron and Bronze
Five men and women in Ancient Greece are set on a dangerous journey of self-discovery during the bitter conflict of the Peloponnesian War. 50 years after Spartan king Leonidas and his brave 300 fought to the death against Xerxes’ Persian hordes at Thermopylae, a long and bloody conflict erupted between the militant regime and democratic Athens.
- GIFTS OF THE GODS: SILVER AND GOLD
Five men and women in Ancient Greece are set on a dangerous journey of self-discovery during the bitter conflict of the Peloponnesian War. The Peace of Nicias has ended a decade of fighting between Athens and Sparta but skirmishes continue to mount as both sides try to gain the advantage. The action moves abroad where riches await the victor.
- GIFTS OF THE GODS: Fire and Ash
Five men and women in Ancient Greece are set on a dangerous journey of self-discovery during the bitter conflict of the Peloponnesian War.
- Blue Line to Richmond
A new generation of heroes emerges as the North and South face off in a devastating civil war, bonded together by an extraordinary medallion forged by the legendary Paul Revere.
Thomas Berry received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from St. Bonaventure University. He takes pleasure in extensively researching both historical fiction and non-fiction stories. In his spare time, he enjoys long-distance running and has completed the Boston, New York, and Chicago marathons. He currently lives with his wife and children in New Jersey.
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