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Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
You will cry, be angered, and even laugh while reading author Phil Fletcher-Stokes final book.
I’m an old man of nearly seventy-seven years of age but I’m still young at heart. Publishing this collection is the last to do item to be ticked off on my bucket list. When I die, I won’t be missed by anyone except myself. If there is an afterlife, I’ll find my paradise there. If not, it truly is game over.
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Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
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90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
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