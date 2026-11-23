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About the Book

You will cry, be angered, and even laugh while reading author Phil Fletcher-Stokes final book.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

I’m an old man of nearly seventy-seven years of age but I’m still young at heart. Publishing this collection is the last to do item to be ticked off on my bucket list. When I die, I won’t be missed by anyone except myself. If there is an afterlife, I’ll find my paradise there. If not, it truly is game over.

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