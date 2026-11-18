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About the Book

What do you do when life changes the plan?

Living Differently is a hard-earned guide to rebuilding through adversity, discipline, and purpose. Jonathan Ballow draws on a life shaped by service, hardship, responsibility, and the choice to keep moving forward when quitting would have been easier.

This is not a book about having all the answers. It is about facing the moments that test you, accepting that growth is often uncomfortable, and taking ownership of the life that comes next. Through honest reflection and practical perspective, Ballow challenges readers to redefine strength—not as never struggling, but as continuing to show up, learn, and return stronger.

For anyone who feels stuck, has been knocked off course, or knows they are capable of more, Living Differently offers a clear reminder: your past may shape you, but it does not have to limit what you become.

Strength is built. Discipline is chosen. The return begins when you decide to live differently.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jonathan Ballow is a veteran, law-enforcement professional, husband, and father whose life has been shaped by service, hardship, and the decision to keep moving forward. Drawing on hard-earned experience, he challenges readers to redefine strength, build discipline, and return to the life they are capable of living.

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